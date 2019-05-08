2019 WOU football camp announced
MONMOUTH — The Western Oregon University football team has announced its 2019 summer football camp, to be held June 20-23 in Monmouth.
The four-day camp includes individual sessions, live scrimmages, team competitions and 7-on-7.
Registration options include single day ($70), commuter ($175), and overnight ($240) plans to meet each campers needs. Discounted rates will be offered for teams exceeding 45 and 75 players.
For more information, and for registration information, contact Jason Slowey at 503-838-8914 or jslowey06@wou.edu.
WOU women’s basketball team announces camp
MONMOUTH — The Western Oregon University women’s basketball team has announced its 2019 High School Team Camp, to be held June 16-20 in Monmouth.
The camp will include a coaching clinic, skill development from the WOU coaching staff, post and guard sessions, team-building activities and competitions.
For more information, contact Katie Girten at 858-335-7355 or girtenk@wou.edu.
WOU soccer team announces summer camp
MONMOUTH — The Western Oregon University soccer program has announced three camps to be held this summer in Monmouth.
The Wolves will host a youth camp for girls and boys grades K-6, a team camp for girl’s club teams ‘05 and older, and an overnight camp for girls grades 6-12.
With options for several ages and skill levels, campers will get to work with Western Oregon staff on skills in live-game and instruction settings.
For more information, contact Michelle Voiland at voilandm@wou.edu.
