Popchock named GNAC track athlete of the week

PORTLAND — Posting a pair of top-three finishes at the Willamette Open on Saturday, Western Oregon’s Ana Popchock was named the GNAC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Popchock won the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 15.78 seconds and took third in the 400-meter hurdles in a time of 1:10.83. Her time in the 100-meter hurdles leads the conference after one week.

Voiland added to WOU soccer coaching staff

MONMOUTH — Western Oregon head soccer coach Kacey Bingham announced Friday the addition of Michelle Voiland to her staff for the 2019 season. Voiland will serve as an assistant to Bingham, who enters her first year at the helm of the Wolves.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be adding Michelle onto the staff,” said Bingham. “She has tremendous coaching experience as a field and goalkeeper coach. She is well-connected in the area and shares my philosophy on developing young female athletes. Michelle will help in every aspect of coaching from on the field to recruiting. I’m thrilled to start this journey with her and I know we will push each other and this team to the next level.”

Voiland joins the WOU staff after serving as the interim head coach of the Oregon State Beavers in 2018. Under her leadership, OSU finished 16-4-1 while setting a school record with 14 shutout wins.

A goalkeeper during her playing career, Voiland played eight seasons for FC Saarbruecken of the German Bundesliga.

This followed up four years as a keeper with the Southern California Blues.

Her time professionally came after a successful four-year career at the University of Portland.

She graduated as the Pilots’ all-time leader in saves after being named All-Conference First Team all four seasons as a keeper.

Hawken named to All-GNAC Second Team

PORTLAND—Helping lead the Wolves to its fourth 20-win season in the last five years, junior forward Riley Hawken was named to the All-GNAC Second Team, the league announced on Tuesday. Hawken, a preseason All-GNAC selection, backed up the early accolade by leading WOU in points and rebounds. The junior from Vancouver, Washington averaged 12.3 points and 6.5 boards per game as the team claimed the No. 4 seed in the GNAC Tournament. Hawken posted three ‘double-doubles’ this season and scored at least 10 points in 19 of the team’s 29 contests. In addition, he scored 20 points or more on five occasions, including a season-high 25 points at home against Concordia on Jan. 8. His rebounding average was good for No. 6 in the GNAC while his 57 steals (2.0 spg) topped the league.

He was the only Wolf to start all 29 games. Western Oregon will open the GNAC Tournament on Thursday, March 7 against No. 5-seeded Montana State Billings.