Central

Baseball: The Panthers have started the season with four losses, all in league contests. Central fell in its season opening game to Crescent Valley 10-0 on April 14, followed by a loss to Corvallis at home 15-0 on Friday. On Saturday, the Panthers played West Albany, getting on the board, but still suffering a 11-4 loss. On Monday, Central played a much closer contest with Lebanon on the road, losing 7-6.

Softball: The Panthers lost its first two games of the season, falling to Lebanon 12-4 on April 12 and losing 9-8 against Corvallis on April 16.

Track & field: The Central boys track team defeated West Albany 89-40 on April 15 at home meet on April 15. The girls team fell to West Albany 66-30.

Boys tennis: Central battled West Albany on April 15. Central senior, Ethan Love played West Albany’s Emmanuel Simpkins also a senior. Ethan won 6-3, 2-6 and 7-5. Nathaniel Thompson, senior from Central defeated freshman Liam Paul in two sets. They were on the court almost as long as the first singles team. Nathaniel won the first set in a tie breaker, 8-6, giving him a 7-6 first set score. The second set was just as close with Nathaniel winning 7-5 in that set. Riley Young and Dawson Dye, both 10 graders played against Andrew Madsen, 9 and Brenden Kouzelman 11. Andrew and Brenden from West Albany won in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

Dallas

Baseball: Dallas lost its first two games of the season, losing to Corvallis 11-1 on April 13 and to Lebanon 15-0 on April 16.

Softball: The Dragons played in jamboree games on April 13 against Mountainside and Westview, but its first two league games of the season were played April 14 and April 16 against Corvallis and Lebanon, respectively. Dallas was victorious in both, defeating Corvallis 4-3 and Lebanon 8-1.

Falls City

Baseball: The Falls City/ Willamina baseball team traveled to the coast for a season opening jamboree on April 12. The team played Newport, losing 12-0.

Perrydale

Softball: Playing in a nonleague game on April 15, Pirates walloped St. Paul 26-6 on the road.