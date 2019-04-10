Central

Baseball: The Central High School Panthers baseball team (6-2 overall, 0-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) clinched a 10-2 victory at Wilson (3-7 overall, 0-0 Portland Interscholastic League) on April 2.

The game against Franklin (4-5 overall, 0-0 PIL) was canceled on Friday due to weather.

Tuesday they traveled to West Albany for a doubleheader to start off league, starting at 4 p.m.

Softball: The Central High School Panthers softball team started their week off with a 1-0 shutout against Barlow.

Emily Cole pitched the complete game shutout, striking out 12 and only allowing two hits and two walks.

Mariah Hyre scored the only run of the game, reaching the base on a fielder’s choice, and stealing second and third base.

Naturelle Perez knocked in the winning run with a double to the left field fence. Perez finished the game going 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.

Allison Wells also went 2-for-3.

The team traveled to West Albany for their first league game on Tuesday after press time.

Boys Tennis: The Central High School Panthers tennis team played a rescheduled match on April 3 against West Albany after their match on April 2 was canceled due to rain.

The Panthers lost 6-2.

“Some great tennis points had by all the players,” said head coach Paty Youngren. “We just need more court time. It was great that we were able to make up this game that was canceled yesterday. My new players just need more experience playing the game. Win or lose, they came away smiling. It is really important that they enjoy what they are doing. When frustration sets in, they typically tighten up and lose more points. It was better today.”

In the singles matches, Jean de Wouters lost 6-3, 6-1 to Bjorn Carlson; Zach Stone won 6-1, 6-2 against Evan Morgenstern, followed by another win from Nathanial Thompson against Cole Norlander, 3-6, 6-0 and 6-3; Ethan Love lost 6-2, 6-2 to L.J. Carmichael.

In the doubles matches, Moshe Martinez and David Glade lost 6-3, 6-0 to Kyle Rouzand and Tanner Madsen.

Chase Magill and Harrison Eberly lost 6-3, 6-3 to Andrew Peaslee and Dame Ludlow.

Marcus Dagison and Antonio Martinez lost 6-2, 6-0 to Cole Schaffner and Cannon Schuerger.

Owen Park and Kyle Jensen lost 6-1, 6-0 to Titus Black and Isaiah Cedillo.

Girls Tennis: The Panthers girls tennis team was defeated 8-0 against West Albany on April 3 in a rescheduled match due to weather.

In singles, Reann Kelly lost to Ceanne Elliot 7-6, 6-1; Molly Scroggins fell to Sarah Aufranc 6-0, 6-4; Faith Berry lost to Morgan Linde, 6-2, 6-2; Jill McBeth lost to Olivia Friedel, 6-1, 6-2.

In the doubles, Amelia Cantu and Kimi Montes lost 6-2, 6-4.

The team travels to Dallas on Tuesday after press time.

Boys Golf: The Central boys golf team placed fifth, with 429 points, in the Mid-Willamette Conference meet at the North Salem Golf Course.

Jordan Clark scored a 98; Taylor McArthur scored 112; Zac Karr, 102; Tyler Karr, 125, and Drake Hedges 117.

Girls Golf: Abby Lovrien was Central’s only girl to compete in the MWC meet at West Albany. Lovrien scored an 83.

The boys head to Dallas on April 15 at 11 a.m., and the Lovrien takes off for Silverton at 12:30 p.m.

Boys and girls Track and Field: The Central High School Panthers competed at South Albany with Crescent Valley on April 3.

The boys team did not place, but had a few first-place finishers, including Jonathon Brown, who clocked a 4:25.14 in the 1,500-meters race, and a 10:16.27 in the 3,000-meters race; Jaydon Aydelotte, at 15.90 in the 110-meters hurdles, and 42.23 in the 300-meters hurdles; and Logan Ayers for the pole vault, at 11-06.00 for a personal record.

The boys team also nabbed second in the 4x400-meters relay, with Aydelotte, Brown, Caylen Thomas and Fabian Trujillo making up the pack to come in at 3:44.92.

On the girls squad, who placed first, the Panthers went three-four-five in the 100-meters dash, with Elizabeth Chavez, Kennedy Kantola and Megan Metzger clocking in at 13.90, 14.00 and 14.16, respectively.

Senior Diana Nye nabbed second in the 1,500-meters race, clocking in at 5:56.69, and took second in the 3,000-meters at 13:12.09.

Freshman Sophie Bliss took first the 100-meter hurdles, crossing at 18.18 for a PR, followed by freshman Julis Martinez, who clocked in at 20.57 for third place.

In the 300-meter hurdles, freshman Faith Sanchez landed a first-place finish and PR, with a time of 54.98. Martinez followed for another third-place spot at 58.91.

In the 4x100-meters race, Central pulled up first, with Kantola, Chavez, Ana Becerra and Samantha Londigon creating the group, finishing in 48.00.

In the field events, senior Sophia Henke took first in the high jump for a score of 4-10.00, and second in the long jump, landing 15-10.00. Junior Rachel Stanley vaulted 7-00.00 in the pole vault for first place.

For the long jump, the Panthers went one-two-three-four, with Chavez leading at 14-09, Bliss at 14-07, Jewels VanVolkinburg at 12-11.25, and Jasmine Rendon at 11-07.50.

Dallas

Softball: The Dallas High School Dragons softball team (5-3 overall, 0-0 MWC) lost 5-2 to Hood River Valley (7-2 overall, 0-0 Intermountain Conference) on April 4.

Sophomore Morgan Dippel and junior Madelyn Loughary scored the team’s two runs.

Senior Kaelynn Simmons pitched six innings, allowing seven hits and five runs, and striking out five.

The team’s game on Friday against Sprague (3-7 overall, 0-0 Mountain Valley Conference) was canceled due to weather.

Tuesday they hosted Lebanon (6-3 overall, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday after press time for their first league game.

Boys Tennis: On April 3, the Dallas Dragons boys tennis team lost 6-2 to the Lebanon Warriors.

Jacob Gillette posted a win in the singles, 6-1, 6-3 and Caleb Jones also came away with a win, 6-2, 6-4.

The team traveled to Central on Tuesday after press time.

Girls Tennis: The Dallas Dragons girls tennis team picked up a 7-1 win on April 3 against Lebanon.

Singles players Megan Johnston, Sarah Baer and Emily West get wins in straight sets. Emily West won 6-0, 6-0.

In the doubles, Amanda Schafer and Bekah Rocak, Kinzi Boer and Maddie Kennedy, Jasmine Contreras and Leanne Sleeper, and Breanna Howard and Hadley Nelson all get wins in straight sets.

The girls hosted Central after press time on Tuesday,

Boys Golf: Joining Central in the MWC meet, the Dallas boys team score 459 points, and placed sixth.

Tristan White scored a 92; Xavier White scored an 88; John Aebi, 125; Josh Sneeuwjagt, 160, and Paden Williamson had a 154.

On the girls side, The Dragons scored a 558, and are third in the district.

Emma Johnson scored a 61; Madi Shuck, 62; Annie Johnson, 74 and Tori Woolner, 82.

The boys compete at Dallas next week at 11 a.m. and the girls head to Silverton at 12:30 p.m.

Perrydale

Softball: The Perrydale Pirates softball team (3-4 overall, 1-4 Special District 1) lost their doubleheader against St. Paul (7-3 overall, 3-2 SD1) on April 3, losing 15-10 and 17-11, respectively.

“Sydney Lawrence and Kenzy Lawrence each had six hits in the double header with St. Paul,” said head coach Chris Gubrud. “Kenzy added five RBI including two triples while Sydney had four RBI. Natalie Juarez, Sydney Perkins and Kyndle Moore had three hits each as well. Courtney Burbank added two hits and two RBI.”

Tuesday they traveled to Portland Christian (0-4 overall, 0-3 SD1) after press time on Tuesday.

Boys and Girls Track and Field: On April 6, the Perrydale Pirates track and field team traveled to the Mark Dean Tillamook Invitational, where they joined five other teams in competition.

The boys team took fifth place with 38 points, and the girls landed in third place, with 90 points.

In the 300-meter hurdles on the boys side, sophomore Jaden Baker took fourth place, with a time of 49.04, and picking up a personal record along the way.

In the high jump, senior Dustin Silver landed to a first-place finish with 5-10.00. Junior Joshua Crawford leapt into a three-way tie for second place, joining Tillamook and Century with a 5-08.00 leap.

In the long jump, Crawford and Silver went three-four, landing 18.75.00 and 17.10.25, respectively, both notching PRs onto their personal scoreboards.

Crawford also took second place in the triple jump with a PR of 37.08.50.

On the girls side, the Pirates took first in the 4x100-meters relay, with juniors Sophie Junghans, Kenzy Lawrence, Sydney Lawrence and Amity Deters combining to take the victory, crossing the line at 55.48.

On the field, senior Alyssa Lux nabbed first place in the javelin by unleashing a personal record of 105-03.00.

In the high jump, Deters jumped into first place with a 5-00.00 leap, Junior Kaylee Rosenbalm and Junghans tied for fourth, hitting 4-04.00.

Deters also nabbed another first-place triumph in the triple jump with 33-04.50.

Kenzy Lawrence, Junghans, Sydney Lawrence and Lux went for a one-two-three-four finish in the long jump, launching 14-09.00, 14-08.50, 14-08 and 13-10.25, respectively.

The team heads to George Fox University on April 12, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Falls City

Boys and Girls Track and Field: The Falls City Mountaineers track and field team participated in the Buckaroo Roundup on April 4.

The boys squad took eighth place, out of nine teams, with 11 points, and the girls side took seventh, with 16.5 points, out of seven teams.

On the boys side, senior Austin Burgess took sixth in the 100-meters dash, clocking in at 12.10. In the long jump, Burgess nabbed first by jumping 18-04.00, and third in the triple jump with a 38-4.

In the shotput, senior Jared Curry set a personal record by uncorking a 31-08.75 for a fourth-place finish. He also took sixth in the javelin, throwing 90-10.

On the girls team, senior Amara Houghtaling took second in the 100, crossing the line at 13.84. Junior Natalie Batie pulled up a fifth-place spot in the 100-meter hurdles by clocking a 19.28.

In the 4x100-meters, the Mountaineers took second place, with Houghtaling, Batie, Katie Ross and Neveah Lofte touring the track at 55.52.

In the shotput, freshman Ellen Burgess PR’d with 27-03.75 for second place, and took fifth in the discus by hurling a 69-06 for another PR.

In the high jump, Batie landed a 4-04.00 for third place.

The team heads to George Fox University on April 12, with the first events beginning at 2:30 p.m.

WOU

Mens Baseball: In their series against Northwest Nazarene on April 6, the Western Oregon University Wolves (16-8 overall, 13-8 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) started off with a 13-1 victory. Their second game, as well as their next two games, scheduled for April 8, were canceled due to inclement weather.

April 12, they face Montana State University Billings on the Yellowjackets’ home field for a four-series game, starting at noon.

Womens Softball: The Western Oregon University womens softball team (19-11 overall, 7-6 GNAC) split the series on April 5 against Northwest Nazarene, losing 3-1 in the first game, but coming back for a 12-5 win to finish out the evening.

On April 6, the Wolves finished out their battle with NNU with a 7-0 shutout.

Monday morning, the team faced Montana State University in Portland and finished off the series with a 12-0 shutout and an 11-1 victory, respectively. Both games were played in five innings.

Friday, the Wolves play at Portland against Concordia, starting at noon.