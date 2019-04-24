Central

Softball: On Tuesday, the Central High School Panthers softball team left Silverton in the dust with a 10-0 shutout on the Panther home field.

Wednesday, the team celebrated another victory with a 6-0 shutout at Crescent Valley.

Girls Tennis: The Central High School girls tennis team defeated Crescent Valley 5-3 on April 16.

Molly Scroggins and Berean Jones won in singles, and doubles teams of Rylie Smith and Hazel Lydum, Mia McDonald and Negori Gonell, and Faith Berry and Kaitlyn Dorn won in doubles. Berry and Dorn won in a tie-breaker for the third set to end the match.

On April 17, Silverton swept Central 8-0 in a make-up match rescheduled due to rain.

On April 18, for their final match of the week, the Panthers were defeated 7-1 by Corvallis. Reann Kelley won at first singles defeating Corvallis’s Agata DeMingo 6-4, 6-1.

“The Central players played well against this experienced Corvallis state-champion team,” said head coach Patty Nevue.

The girls traveled to Lebanon on Tuesday after press time.

Boys Golf: See online.

Girls Golf: See online.

Track and Field: The Central High School Panthers track and field team hosted Lebanon and North Salem on April 17.

On the boys side, junior Fabian Trujillo clinched first place in the 100-meters dash, coming in at 11:85 and setting a personal record along the way. In the 200-meters dash, Trujillo dashed across the finish line in second place at 24:07 for another PR.

In the 400-meters race, senior Caylen Thomas PR’d for a fourth-place finish of 59.29.

Senior Jayden Aydelotte nabbed first place in the 110-meter hurdles, clocking in at 15.60.

In the 4x400-meters relay, Central took second place at 3:41.70, with Aydelotte, Thomas, Trujillo and senior Maynard DeWitt making up the relay team.

On the field, senior Seth Dickson set a PR by launching a 115-07 for a third-place spot. He also picked up a fourth-place finish in the javelin, hurling a 133-01.00.

Freshman Jamie Deckard-Light jumped into second place in the high jump for a PR of 5-04.00.

Senior Logan Ayers took second in the pole vault, with a mark of 11-00.00.

On the girls side, freshman Sophie Bliss took first in the 100-meter hurdles, crossing the line at 17.24 for a PR.

She also took third in the 300-meter hurdles, clocking in at 48.62.

In the high jump, senior Sophia Henke flew to the top with a first-place finish of 5-03.00.

In the long jump, she nabbed a PR and first-place spot by landing 16-00.00.

Bliss took third, at 15-05.50 for another PR.

On Friday, at the John Oliver Invitational, the boys team took third place, with 83 points, and the girls took fifth place, also with 83 points.

In the 200-meters dash, Trujillo took second place, with a time of 24.30.

In the 800-meters race, Thomas took the lead with a 2:04.83 first-place finish.

Senior Jonathon Brown led the 1,500-meters race in 4:19.81 for first place.

Aydelotte nabbed two first-place wins in the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles, clocking in at 15.65 and 41.44, respectively.

In the 4x400-meters relay, Central nabbed second place, crossing the line at 3:38.39, with Aydelotte, Thomas, Trujillo and Brown completing the squad.

On the girls team, senior Diana Nye came in third in the 1,500, clocking in at 5:38.88 for a PR.

In the high jump, senior Sophia Henke took second, jumping at 5-00.00.

In the pole vault, junior Rachel Stanley vaulted into second place with a PR of 7-06.00.

In the long and triple jumps, Henke took first-place in both events, leaping 16-02.50 and 32-05.00, respectively.

Central heads to Corvallis on Wednesday, with the first event beginning at 4 p.m.

Dallas

Softball: The Dallas High School Dragons softball team (8-5 overall, 3-2 Mid-Willamette Conference) celebrated two victories and one loss this week, starting with a 6-0 shutout on Tuesday against South Albany (4-10 overall, 3-3 MWC).

Senior Adrian Lee picked up two runs, and senior Emma Classen and sophomores Maddie Doig, Morgan Dipple and Sydney Jordan each nabbed one run.

Senior Kaelynn Simmons was three-for-one and had two RBIs, and on the mound, allowed one hit and struck out 16.

On Wednesday, the Dragons turned around and knocked Silverton (2-12 overall, 0-5 MWC) out of the park with a 16-0 shutout.

Classen had two hits, with one RBIs. Lee picked up one run and two RBIs. Simmons clinched one run and five RBIs. Doig had two runs, junior Zoe Whitfield hit one run with one RBI, sophomore Madelyn Loughary nabbed three runs with one RBI, senior Janessa Parnell had two runs, Dipple had two runs and three RBIs, and freshman Genevieve Kelly had two runs with one RBI.

Simmons pitched two innings, striking out two, and Loughary pitched three for the five-inning game, allowing two hits and striking out three.

Friday, they ended the week with a 14-5 loss at West Albany (12-2 overall, 5-0 MWC).

Classen, Lee and Whitlow each recorded one run, with Whitlow nabbing two RBIs.

Simmons pitched six innings, allowing 11 hits, 14 runs and striking out seven.

The team traveled to Corvallis on Tuesday after press time.

Girls Tennis: On April 16, the Dallas High School Dragons girls tennis team defeated South Albany 5-3.

Friday, they ended the week with a 14-5 loss at West Albany (12-2 overall, 5-0 MWC).

The team traveled to Corvallis on Tuesday after press time.

In the singles matches, Leanne Sleeper defeated Emma Poris 6-0, 6-1.

In the doubles matches, Dallas swept every match.

On Thursday, the Dragons defeated West Albany, moving on to 6-2 in league.

In the doubles, Amanda Shafer and Kinzi Boer, and Leanne Sleeper and Jasmine Contreras defeated their opponents in three-set matches.

In the singles matches, Megan Johnston and Sarah Baer won in straight sets.

The team traveled to Corvallis on Tuesday after press time.

Boys Golf: See online.

Girls Golf: See online.

Track and Field: The Dallas High School Dragons track and field team traveled to Crescent Valley, alongside South Albany, for a three-way meet on April 17.

On the boys squad, senior Benjamin Courtney took second in the 200-meters race, clocking in at 24:03.

In the 400-meters race, sophomore Clayton Morrow crossed the finish line in first place for a PR time of 53.55.

In the 800, senior Malaki Connella picked up a PR and a third-place finish, clocking in a 2:08.54.

Senior Trevor Cross and sophomore Toby Ruston went one-two in the 1,500-meters race, clocking in at 4:17.83 and 4:23.99, respectively.

Cross also took third in the 3,000-meters race, coming in at 9:56.43.

In the 4x100-meters relay, Dallas took second place, finishing at 44.77, with senior Andy Van, Connella, Courtney and Morrow making up the quartet.

In the 4x400-meters relay, Dallas clinched first at 3:37.32, with Cross, Connella, Morrow and Ruston making up the team.

On the field, freshman Jace Martinelli took second, landing 5-04.00.

On the girls side, sophomore Krista Cook nabbed second in the 200-meters relay, coming in at 30.28 for a PR. In the 1,500-meters race, sophomore Marie Marshall took first place and a PR, clocking in at 5:33.81.

In the 100-meter hurdles, freshman Avery Shinkle and junior Raelynn Martinelli went one-two, crossing the line at 17.90 and 18.70, respectively.

On the field, junior Ellie Osbourn landed in second place in the shot put after launching a mark of 29-06.00. She also landed a 102-04.00 in the discus.

On Friday, at the Central Coast Invitational, the Dallas’ boys team took third place, with 135.5 points, and the girls took fourth, with 62 points.

Connella Morrow went one-two in the 100-meters dash, clocking in at 11.11 and 11.26, respectively.

In the 200-meters race, they did it again, clocking in at 22.12 and 23.17, both nabbing PRs along the way.

In the 1,500, junior Gavin Grass PR’d at 4:18.13 for second place.

Cross clinched second in the 3,000, clocking in at 8:56.96. Ruston took third at 9:11.13 for a PR.

In the 110-meter hurdles, senior Sage Arnesen clocked a 16.90 for second place.

The 4x100 relay team took first, clocking a 44.49, while the 4x400 relay team also took first, clocking a 3:42.45.

In the long jump, Arnesen and Courtney went one-two, jumping in at 19-01.00 and 18-08.25, respectively.

For the girls team, Kiner took second in the 100, clocking in at 13.45. She took second again in the 200, crossing the line at 28.32.

In the discus, Osborn launched 92-10.25 for third place.

Dallas travels to Lebanon today, the first event beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Perrydale:

Track and Field: The Perrydale Pirates took home first-place honors on both the boys and girls track and field teams at the Jewell Invitational on April 20.

On the boys side, junior David Domes took first in the 100-meters dash, coming at 12.66.

In the 300-meter hurdles, sophomore Jalen Baker nabbed third, clocking in at 46.76.

In the 4x100-meters relay, Perrydale took first, clocking in at 48.13, with Domes, Baker, senior Dustin Silver and junior Josh Crawford completing the squad.

In the field, Silver clinched first place in the high jump, leaping to 6-01.00. Crawford followed close behind in third place, with a personal record mark of 5-09.00.

In the long jump, Silver nabbed a 19-02.00 for a PR, and a third-place finish.

In the triple jump, Crawford landed a 36-11.50 for third place.

On the girls side, Perrydale took first in the 4x100-meters relay, crossing the line at 53.67, with senior Sophie Junghans, junior Kenzy Lawrence, junior Sydney Lawrence and junior Amity Deters making up the quartet.

Junior Salome Rossevold took third in the discus by uncorking 72-11 for a PR.

Senior Alyssa Lux hauled a 71-07 for a fifth-place discus finish, and picked up a PR along the way.

The Pirates went one-two in the javelin, with Sydney Lawrence and sophomore Megan Freeborn throwing PR’s of 108-03 and 96-06, respectively.

Deters took first place in the high jump with a leap of 5-01.00. She also took first in the long jump and claimed a PR with a mark of 16-03.50. Sydney Lawrence followed behind with a second-place leap of 14-10.00.

In the triple jump, Deters took first place by more than four feet, coming up at 33-02.25.

Thursday, the team heads to Jefferson. First event begins at 4 p.m.

Falls City

Track and Field: The Falls City Mountaineers competed against 10 others teams on April 20 at the Jewell Invitational.

The boys team took ninth, and the girls walked away in sixth place.

On the boys side, senior Austin Burgess nabbed first in the 200-meters dash, clocking a 24.74. He also took first in the 400-meters dash, crossing the line at 53.65.

In the field, Burgess landed two more first-place spots, in the long jump with a personal record of 20-03.25, and in the triple jump, 39-02.00.

On the girls squad, senior Amara Houghtaling took second in the 100-meters dash, clocking a 13.73.

Junior Natalie Batie clocked an 18.61 in the 100-meter hurdles for a personal record and a second-place finish.

On the field, freshman Ellen Burgess picked up forth place in the discus by hurling 72-11 for a PR.

On Friday, they head to Stayton High School at 3:30 p.m.

WOU

Mens Baseball: The Western Oregon University mens baseball team recorded five wins over the weekend against Central Washington.

Friday, April 19, the Wolves won 5-1.

On Saturday, they opened with another 5-1 victory, and concluded the series with 9-4 and 6-5 victories.

Thursday, they play a series at Concordia, beginning at 3 p.m.

Womens Softball: The Western Oregon University womens softball team split games on April 19 at Western Washington, winning 10-1 to open the day and losing 1-0 that afternoon.

On April 20, the Wolves nabbed two wins at Simon Frasier, winning 2-1 and 3-2, respectively.

April 27, they host Saint Martin’s for a doubleheader, starting at noon.

Track and Field: Spread across California, the Western Oregon University track and field team competed in a few different invitationals over the weekend.

At the Bryan Clay Invitational, Curt Knott and Parker Marson cracked the school’s all-time outdoor performance list while competing at the Azusa Pacific Bryan Clay Invite on Friday.

Marson, a senior from Pleasant Hill, California, shaved nearly two full seconds off his previous career low in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 3 minutes, 50.96 seconds. The time jumped Marson into the No. 10 slot on WOU’s all-time leader board. Knott, meanwhile, cut his former career best time in the 800 by .80 with a 1:51,45. Already the GNAC leader in the two-lapper, Knott dipped below the NCAA ‘B’ standard of 1:52.03 and climbed to the No. 8 spot on WOU’s all-time outdoor performance list.

At the Mt. Sac Relays, on the field, Moana Gianotti uncorked a career-best distance of 42 feet, 8 3/4 inches in the shot put to move into the No. 7 position on the school’s all-time list while Mariah Gronbach launched a 163-9 in the hammer throw for the No. 8 mark in school history.

Gianotti’s shot mark was a full foot improvement over her previous best and good for second place. Gronbach, meanwhile, added 9 feet to her previous best of 154-5 for a second-place finish. Gianotti also posted a runner-up performance in the discus with a 135-4.

The team heads to Corvallis on Friday and Saturday for an all-day meet.