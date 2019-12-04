WOU
Men’s Basketball: The Wolves men’s basketball team notched three more wins onto its scoreboard over the holiday weekend.
On Nov. 23, the men won 90-69 against Regis in Portland. Friday saw an 88-76 victory at San Francisco State University, followed by a marginal 75-72 triumph at Stanisluas State on Saturday.
The men gear up for Great Northwest Athletic Conference play on Dec. 5 at Fairbanks, Alaska at 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball: It was a week of losses following the holiday for the Wolves women’s basketball team.
On Friday, it battled against Texas A&M and fell 51-42. The next day, the team hosted Southwest Minnesota State University and lost 70-62.
The team opens up GNAC play Thursday at 5:15 in Fairbanks, Alaska.
