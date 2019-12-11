Central
Girls Basketball: The Panthers (1-1 overall, 0-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) split games this week, nabbing a 54-40 victory against North Eugene (0-2 overall, 0-0 Midwestern League) on Wednesday to open the season up, but falling 48-45 against Cascade (2-0, 0-0 Oregon West Conference).
Head coach Marc Burleson was pleased with how the Panthers performed this week. “Meagan Mendazona set the pace for the game (on Dec. 4) and the season with a triple double. 32 points, 19 rebounds and 12 steals. Even though they are getting used to the new offensive and defensive system, they played really well.”
For Friday’s loss, “although it was tough, the Panthers are gaining tremendous amounts of experience and will be ready for Philomath on Tuesday,” Burleson said.
The Panthers traveled to Philomath (2-0 overall, 0-0 Oregon West Conference) after press time on Tuesday.
Wrestling: The Panthers took fifth place, with 92 points, over the weekend at the Perry Burlison tournament at Cascade High School.
Going into the tournament, head coach Arnold Garcia wasn’t sure how the tournament would go.
“We didn’t really want to go, because we didn’t think we could compete,” he said.
Freshman Ethan Dunigan started his season off with a second-place finish in the 145-pound bracket against Hunter Mode of Crook County.
Junior Brock Pierce, at 170, nabbed fifth place in a fall against Gavin McLean of Crook County.
Senior Gabe Cervantes, for 195, walked away with a third-place finish over Issaiah Blackburn of Philomath.
And to round out the finishers on the boys team, senior Gabriel Padilla took sixth place for 285.
On the girls squad, senior Leah Dickson took second place at 135, and freshman Katarina Nielson nabbed first place for the 145-pound bracket.
The Panthers travel to Corvallis on Wednesday at 4 p.m. for a Mid-Willamette Conference meet against Dallas, Crescent Valley and Corvallis.
“We have a lot of work to do — this weekend was a surprise, we did it with a skeleton crew,” Garcia said. “So we celebrate it for a minute and then go back to work and try to fill the holes, and ride the tone this tournament set.”
Dallas
Girls Basketball: It was a week of split games for the Dragons (1-1 overall, 0-0 MWC), starting their week off with a 58-43 loss at The Dalles (1-1 overall, 0-0 Intermountain Conference).
“A gritty first game by both teams,” said head coach Dakota Griffith. “We were aggressive and took advantage of opportunities when they presented themselves. A lot of room for improvement, but a positive start to build upon.”
Friday’s game was a different outcome: the girls jumped on the Redmond Panthers (0-1 overall, 0-0 Intermountain Conference) early and nabbed the 50-40 win.
Freshman Hannah Callaway, junior Maddie Doig and senior Taylor Williamson led for the week in scoring, with 23, 17 and 21 points, respectively.
The team traveled to St. Helens (1-0 overall, 0-0 Northwest Oregon Conference) after press time on Tuesday.
Wrestling: The Dragons started their wrestling season off with wins against Cleveland, Glenco and McNary, and a loss to Roseburg on Friday at the third annual Jerry Lane Invitational.
Owen Hess, Luke Hess, Isaac Jones, Royce Lavier, Colby Rust, Cael Morrison, Colson Spencer, James Depas, Jared Coxen, Julian Tormis, Ashton Brecht and Cooper Hise celebrated victories over wrestlers from Cleveland, Glenco and McNary.
On Saturday, the Dragons took home a seventh-place finish, with 84 points, at the Perry Burlison Tournament at Cascade High School on Saturday.
“Overall, it was a great weekend for growth,” said head coach Tony Olliff.
Ashton Brecht, senior, walked away as the 285-pound champion; junior Kimmy Holgate also nabbed the 113-pound championship, with a pin in the first match to jumpstart the day. Junior Cooper Hise nabbed secomd place in the 220-pound bracket.
This week, Dallas heads to Corvallis for a Mid-Willamette Conference meet.
We face Crescent Valley,” Olliff said. “They are a special team consisting of All-Star Wrestlers from up and down the I-5 Corridor. They have D-1 caliber wrestlers from Wilsonville, Marshfield, Central Point, Aloha, and even a three-time state champion transfer from Sprague High School... Fans who make the drive down this Wednesday will be treated to one of the best All-Star vs Dallas duals you could ever hope to see.”
The tournament begins at 4 p.m.
Perrydale
Boys Basketball: The Pirates (1-0 overall, 0-0 Casco League) nabbed a 67-47 victory at Waldport (0-1 overall, 0-0 Sunset Conference) on Wednesday for its early season opener.
The boys hosted Mohawk (1-0 overall, 0-0 Mountain West Conference) after press time on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball: It was a victory for the Pirates (1-0 overall, 0-0 Casco) at Wednesday’s early season opener, winning 38-19 at Waldport (1-1 overall, 0-0 Sunset Conference).
The girls hosted Mohawk (1-0 overall, 0-0 Mountain West Conference) after press time on Tuesday.
Falls City
Boys Basketball: The Mountaineers (1-1 overall, 0-0 Casco League) started its season with a thriller against Yoncalla (2-0 oveall, 0-0 Skyline League) that went into overtime. Junior vdJason Lafayette scored 50 of the team’s total 71 points, giving the team a shot at a victory until a cramped leg sidelined him in the final 20 seconds of the game, resulting in a 72-71 loss.
Lafayette set a record at FCHS for the most scored points in a game. On Friday, the Moutaineers came away with a 51-45 victory at Eddyville Charter (1-2 overall, 0-0 Mountain West Conference), followed by a 53-31 win against Triangle Lake on Monday. The team rallies on Thursday when it will host C.S. Lewis at 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: The Moutaineers (0-2 overall, 0-0 Casco League) opened its early season with two losses, falling 55-22 against Yoncalla (3-0 overall, 0-0 Skyline League) on Wednesday, followed by 41-28 loss at Eddyville Charter (2-0 overall, 0-0 Mountain West League) on Friday.
Senior Natalie Batie led for both games in scoring, adding 14 points, 20 rebounds and 10 steals. Senior Marybeth Wilson added five points and three rebounds in the Yoncalla game. Senior Neveah Lofte nabbed seven points and snagged seven rebounds.
Monday, the team celebrated a 55-43 win against Triangle Lake.
The girls host C.S. Lewis Academy on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
WOU
Men’s Basketball: For the first time since the early season started in early November, the Wolves fell 72-66 at Alaska on Thursday.
Then, on Saturday at Alaska Anchorage, the team suffered another loss, this time in overtime, succumbing 88-86. Returning on Saturday for a home game, the Wolves host Corban University at 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball: The Wolves fell 81-76 in an overtime thriller at Alaska on Thursday, which was followed by a 73-41 loss at Alaska Anchorage.
The team hosts Corban University on Dec. 16 at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.