Central
Boys Basketball: This week, the Panthers (0-3 overall, 0-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) fell 39-26 at Philomath (2-0 overall, 0-0 Oregon West Conference) on Dec. 10.
Senior Brandon Broadus and freshman Michael Young tied in scoring for the night, each contributing six points.
“We found ourselves in foul trouble early and needed to use everyone available,” said head coach Tim Kreta. “I was really proud of the way the second group kept us in the game. Philomath was strong and took full advantage of our aggressiveness to get us on a few back doors. We ended up giving them most of their points from the foul line. We are working on our approach of defending attacking teams and making progress towards fixing a few things up. The whole team played well for stretches and were able to build confidence. Philomath went on a little run in the fourth that we were not able to match. They are a great team and will be playing at the end of the season for a trophy. I know losses hurt, but we are keeping our eye on the improvement we are making each game and practice.”
The team plays Wilsonville at the Capitol City Classic tonight (Wednesday) at 7.
Girls Basketball: The Panthers (1-2 overall, 0-0 MWC) fell 62-36 at Philomath (3-0 overall, 0-0 OWC) on Dec. 10.
Saturday the Panthers lost a non-league matchup with Churchill 53-47.
The team hosted Springfield on Tuesday after press time.
Boys swimming: In the first swim meet of the season at Corvallis on Dec. 10, the Panthers nabbed second place with 79 points.
In the 200-meter medley relay, junior Clayton Amerman, senior David Glade, senior Sean Stephenson and junior Jaedan Kerr nabbed first place with a time of 2:05.86.
Kerr also clinched first place in the 50-freestyle, clocking in at 26.97, while the Panthers recorded a 1-2-3 finish in the 100-free; Glade swam to a first place finish in the 100-free, finishing in 58.78, followed by senior Moises Falcon, 1:09.01, and Amerman, 1:09.98.
The Panthers traveled to West Albany on Tuesday after press time.
Girls swimming: The Panthers dominated at their first swim meet of the season on Dec. 10, tallying up 122 points to win first place.
The meet started off with freshman Taylor Hagedorn, senior Olivia Cooper, senior Lynze Bradley and senior Dalia Robodello-Hernandez clinching first place in the 200-yard medley relay for a time of 2:14.90.
In the 200 individual medley, Hagedorn took first place with a time of 2:23.93; Bradley clocked a 6:54.18 in the 500-yard freestyle for first place, and in the 200 freestyle relay, Robolledo, Cooper, senior Jimena Garcia-Vallejo and sophomore Madeline Altenburg grabbed first place with a time of 2:15.28.
The team traveled to West Albany on Tuesday after press time.
Dallas
Boys Basketball: The Dragons (2-1 overall, 0-0 MWC) pulled off its second win of the season in an overtime thriller against St. Helens (0-3 overall, 0-0 Northwest Oregon Conference) on Dec. 10, taking the victory 57-54.
“It was a very scrappy game, in which we didn’t necessarily take care of the ball very well,” said head coach Jordan Sollman. “We made some late-game adjustments and the kids performed well down the stretch as we saw shots fall late in the game. St. Helens had a few kids that could shoot the ball well. We did our job in the end and secured it when it counted. Proud of our kids for handling adversity late.”
Senior Tyler Crawford nabbed his first double-double of his high school career, notching a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Connor Nash contributed 11 points and six rebounds; sophomore Ashton Foster added eight points, and senior Carson Overstreet and junior Jace Grill each landed seven points.
The team’s game at Ridgeview on Dec. 12 was canceled; it hosted South Albany on Tuesday after press time for the first league game of the season.
Girls Basketball: The Dragons (1-2 overall, 0-0 MWC) fell 49-35 at St. Helen’s (2-0 overall, 0-0 NWOC) on Dec. 10.
“After the initial shock of seeing a really good basketball player take over the game early, the girls settled down and played some good ball,” said head coach Dakota Griffith. “The ladies took a step forward during the last three quarters. We look forward to a busy week starting Tuesday when we open league play with South Albany.”
Junior Maddie Doig led for the night with 15 points and seven rebounds; junior Faith Martin-Bail added 10 points and five rebounds.
The girls hosted South Albany (2-0 overall, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday after press time.
Boys swimming: The Dragons took third place in the meet against Corvallis and Central on Dec. 10 at Corvallis, tallying up 64 points.
Junior Gabe Applegate clinched first place in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking a 1:14.90. Freshman David Beasley swam a 1:14.12 in the 100 backstroke for first place.
In the 200 freestyle, junior Jakob Lloyd finished in 2:18.09 for first place.
The boys traveled to West Albany on Tuesday after press time.
Girls swimming: Piling up 22 points, the Dragons finished in third place at the Dec. 10 meet in Corvallis.
Freshman Lonny Stork was the night’s top scorer, finishing in first place in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
The girls traveled to West Albany after press time on Tuesday.
Perrydale
Boys Basketball: The Pirates (2-0 overall, 0-0 Casco League) took a 67-53 triumph against Mohawk (1-1 overall, 0-0 Mountain West League) on Dec. 10.
The Pirates defeated Jewell 62-20 on Friday. Kyler Thorson scored 18 points, while Josh Crawford added 12. Crawford also recorded 11 rebounds and Thorson grabbed eight.
The team hosted Oregon School for the Deaf (1-1 overall, 0-1 Casco) Tuesday after press time.
Girls Basketball: On Dec. 10, the Pirates (2-0 overall, 0-0 Casco) crushed Mohawk (1-1 overall, 0-0 MWL) 50-26.
Falls City
Boys Basketball: On Dec. 9, the Mountaineers (2-1 overall, 0-0 Casco League) won 53-31 against Triangle Lake (0-4 overall, 0-0 Mountain West League).
Thursday, the team came away with a 58-23 win against C.S. Lewis Academy.
The Mountaineers split two games at the Cow Creek Classic tournament at Riddle High School over the weekend. Falls City lost to Riddle 66-47 on Friday and defeated Douglas 64-20.
The team hosted Crosshill Christian on Tuesday after press time.
Girls Basketball: After two losses in a row, the Mountaineers (2-2 overall, 0-0 Casco) nabbed a 55-43 victory against Triangle Lake (1-3 overall, 0-0 MWL).
Thursday, the girls celebrated a 48-19 triumph against C.S. Lewis Academy (0-2 overall, 0-0 Independent league).
Falls City opened the weekend with a 38-33 victory over Riddle at the Cow Creek Classic on Friday, but fell to Douglas 43-22 on Saturday to close out the tournament.
