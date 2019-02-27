Dallas

Boys Basketball: The Dragons boys basketball team fell to West Albany on Feb. 19.

Senior Jack Anderson led with 22 points.

Friday, the Dragons pulled up for a competitive game in their last game of the season against the Central Panthers and lost by four points, 45-41.

Anderson led again for the night with 26 points, and freshman Jace Grillo added eight, while senior Will Button contributed six rebounds.

Girls Basketball: In their highest-scoring game of the season, the Dragons girls basketball (3-19 overall, 2-14 Mid-Willamette Conference) lost by 10 at West Albany (12-12 overall, 7-9 MWC), 74-64.

Friday, the girls lost 63-45 to the Central Panthers (14-10 overall, 9-7 MWC) for their last game of the season.

Perrydale:

Boys Basketball: In the second playoff game of the post season, the Perrydale Pirates boys basketball team (20-9 overall, 13-3 Casco League) fell 60-42 to Triad, eliminating them from moving on to the final eight in Baker City.

WOU

Mens Basketball: The Wolves mens basketball team nabbed two wins this week on their home court in Monmouth. Thursday, the team won 81-66 over Northwest Nazarene University, and Saturday, nabbed a 77-62 victory against Central Washington.

On Thursday, the Wolves travel to Bellingham, Washington, to face Western Washington. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Their final league game is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Simon Frasier University.

GNAC Championships begin March 7 in Bellingham.

Womens Basketball: The Wolves womens basketball team fell to both teams this week on their home court in Monmouth, losing 64-47 against Concordia on Feb. 19 and 80-70 against Montana State University Billings.

The team hosts two more games at home to wrap up their regular season: Seattle Pacific on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Saint Martin’s on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.

Mens Baseball: The Wolves mens baseball team clinched a 3-2 victory at Concordia on Feb. 21.

March 2, the Wolves will host Montana State University Billings for a doubleheader, starting at noon.

Track and field: In the final indoor meet before the NCAA DII National Championships, the Western Oregon track field teams continued to pile up season-best marks while competing at the SPU Final Qualifier on Saturday.

The men’s distance medley relay improved their chances at national qualification by planting a time of 9 minutes, 50.69 seconds for a four-second improvement on their previous mark this season. The improvement should place the two-time defending national champions inside the top eight on the DII performance list with Western Colorado currently holding the top mark in the country at 9:45.61.

Justin Crosswhite, Gabe Arce-Torres, Curt Knott and Tyler Jones all took carries for the WOU team that placed third overall.

The WOU women’s 1,600-meter relay team recorded the third fastest time in school history with a 3:52.91. Bethanie Altamirano, Grayson Burke, Taryn Wilson and Olivia Woods were the baton holders for the WOU squad that also placed third overall and finished less than three seconds off the indoor school record of 3:51.18 and the NCAA provisional barrier of 3:51.01.

In the women’s 3,000, Kaylin Cantu jumped into the school’s all-time top 10 with a 10:26.56 for the No. 7 time in WOU indoor school history. Cantu’s time was more than 14 seconds faster than her previous indoor best set last week at the GNAC Championships.

Entering the school’s all-time performance list for the first time, Ana Popchock tied the school’s No. 10 mark in the 60-meter hurdles with a career-best time of 9.34. Other personal best marks for the women’s team on the track included Natalie Legras in the 60 and Michaela Yonkman in the 400.

Running an indoor career best of 2:19.62, Shayla Solomon missed out on the cut for the team’s all-time indoor top 10 list by .18.

Hitting a massive personal best in the throws, Moana Gianotti placed second overall with a 41-10 1/2 (12.76m) in the shot put. The distance not only places Gianotti inside the school’s top 10 but all the way up the ladder to No. 5 in the all-time indoor record book.

Fresh off of collecting All-GNAC honors in the weight throw, Mariah Gronbach improved upon her season long with a 52-5 1/4 (15.98m) for third place.

The WOU men collected a pair of runner-up results in the middle distances with Max Carmona running the 800 and Hunter Hutton the mile. Carmona clocked an indoor career best of 1:54.56 while Hutton ran a 4:14.44 to slash almost five seconds from his time while making his collegiate debut at the distance last week.

Placing third and fourth, respectively, Mont Child and Sam Cole cracked the 50-foot barrier in the weight throw with Mont’s heave of 53-11 1/4 (16.44m) and Cole a 52-10 (16.10m).