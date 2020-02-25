Central
Boys Basketball: The Panthers (3-18, 2-11 Mid-Willamette Conference) had a week of marginal losses, starting the week off on Feb. 18 by hosting North Salem (9-12, 5-8 MWC) and falling 54-51. On Friday, the team lost against Lebanon (6-15, 3-10 MWC) 57-54. Sophomore Jon Breyman led for the night in scoring.
The boys traveled to South Albany (16-5, 9-4 MWC) on Tuesday after press time.
Girls Basketball: The Panthers (11-10, 8-5 MWC) have picked it up after suffering a mid-season slump, nabbing two victories on the road this week as they head into the final games of the regular season.
The girls started the week off on Feb. 18 by winning 49-39 at North Salem (2-19, 0-13 MWC). On Friday, the team beat Lebanon (14-6, 10-3 MWC) by a 51-47 margin.
This week, they hosted South Albany (9-12, 3-10 MWC) on Tuesday after press time.
Dallas
Boys Basketball: The Dragons (4-16, 1-12 MWC) suffered a 93-40 loss against Silverton (21-1, 14-0 MWC) on Feb. 18. The team resumed play this week on the road at Crescent Valley (10-11, 6-7 MWC) on Tuesday after press time.
Girls Basketball: The Dragons (5-16, 2-11 MWC) fell 57-14 at Silverton (19-3, 13-1 MWC) on Feb. 18. They hosted Crescent Valley (12-10, 7-6 MWC) after press time on Tuesday.
Falls City
Boys Basketball: On Saturday, the Mountaineers (17-9, 9-5 Casco) took third place at the league playoffs over the weekend at George Fox University, winning 72-59 against Livingstone Adventist Academy (10-11, 6-8 Casco).
The team enters playoffs on Wednesday, traveling to Mohawk (17-8, 13-1 Mountain West League) for the first round. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: The Mountaineers’ (12-13, 6-8 Casco League) season ended on Thursday after losing to Willamette Valley Christian (14-10, 8-6 Casco) in the first round of league playoffs, 45-26. Well done this season, ladies.
WOU
Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field: The Wolves competed over the weekend in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference indoor championships for a sixth-place finish on the men’s side, with 73 points, and a seven-place finish for the girls squad, with 51 points.
Derek Holdsworth won the GNAC title in the 800-meter race with a time of 1:54.20. Max Carmona was right behind with a time of 1:55.25 to place second. Adam Alnazer added a fourth-place result with a time of 1:57.93, with Trey Reed the next one across in fifth with a time of 1:59.70. Rounding out the five Wolves in the 800 was Zach Kanelis coming in with a time of 2:02.09 to place seventh.
Dominique Loggins ran away with the GNAC title in the 60-meter race with a time of 6.86.
Maya Hopwood finished second in the 60-meter and seventh in the 200-meter during the finals on Saturday. In the 60, she was able to hold off a loaded field to come in second with a time of 7.64. In the 200, she crossed the line in 25.25.
Moana Gianotti capped an overall impressive weekend when she added a top-three finish in the shot-put throwing to a mark of 43-7 to come in third.
The men’s 4x400 relay team of Gabe Arce-Torres, Lashaun Emile, Aaron Hanible and Holdsworth came in with a time of 3:17.80 to come in second. WOU just missed the title with Western Washington holding on with a time of 3:17.76. The finish for the relay team is the third best on the WOU all-time list.
In the women’s 4x400 relay, Grayson Burke, Bethanie Altamirano, Ana Popchock and Greene crossed with a time of 4:00.64 to come in fifth.
Justin Crosswhite just missed a top-three finish in the mile when he put together a time of 4:16.73 to place him fourth. He was just behind Alaska Anchorage’s Lawson Sims, who came in third with a time of 4:16.39. Hunter Hutton also added a team point when he came in eighth with a time of 4:23.88. Emmett Klus wasn’t far behind as his time of 4:25.11 placed him 10th overall.
In the women’s 3,000-kilometers, Grace Knapp put together a strong race in which she came in sixth with a time of 10:11.54 to earn three team points.
In the men’s shot-put, Nick Sieber picked up team points when his throw of 47-10 placed him eighth. Sam Cole just missed that mark as well coming in ninth with a throw of 47-2.50. Owen Collins came in 14th with a mark of 46-10.75 and brother Karsten Collins in 16th with a distance of 45-7.
WOU will now have one more indoor meet to try and pick up last qualifying marks before nationals when the Wolves will travel to Seattle Saturday to compete in the Seattle Pacific Last Chance Qualifier.
