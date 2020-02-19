Dallas
Boys Basketball: On Feb. 11, the Dragons (4-15, 1-11 Mid-Willamette Conference) lost 57-51 on the road at North Salem (8-11, 4-7 MWC).
Sophomore Ashton Foster led in scoring with 15 points, sophomore Kolby Johnson-Sallee added 13, and senior Tyler Crawford put in 11. Friday, they hosted Corvallis (13-7, 8-4 MWC) and suffered a 72-51 defeat.
Foster scored 18 points, sophomore Kobe Braziel put down 11, and Crawford and junior Jace Grillo each added in six.
The team hosted Silverton (19-1, 12-0 MWC) on Tuesday after press time.
Girls Basketball: The Dragons (5-15, 2-10 MWC) snapped a seven-game losing streak on Jan. 11 by handing a loss to North Salem (2-17, 0-11 MWC), defeating them 55-31. Junior Maddie Doig put in 18 points.
On Friday, the Dragons fell on the road to Corvallis (15-5, 8-4 MWC), 69-42. Freshman Hannah Callaway scored 11 points.
The girls traveled to Silverton after press time on Tuesday.
Perrydale
Boys Basketball: Wrapping up the regular season, the Pirates (18-5, 11-3 Casco League) did it in typical Pirate fashion, winning 66-21 against Livingstone Adventist Academy (8-10, 5-8 Casco) on Jan. 11, followed by a 41-15 win at Willamette Valley Christian (6-16, 4-9 Casco) Thursday night.
The team will face Falls City on Friday night at 7 p.m., followed by a game on Saturday for second and third place at George Fox against Crosshill.
Girls Basketball: The Pirates (21-3, 12-2 Casco) finished off their regular season with a pair of wins, slaying Livingstone Adventist Academy (12-6, 8-5 Casco) 80-52 on Jan. 11 and dominating Willamette Valley Christian (12-9, 7-6 Casco) 86-31 on Thursday.
The first round of layoff games will be announced as soon as the information is available.
Falls City
Boys Basketball: The Mountaineers defeated Jewell (3-17, 1-12 Casco) 57-35 on the road on Jan. 11.
For its final game of the regular season, the Mountaineers faced St. Paul (9-14, 8-5 Casco) for another road game after press time on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball: On. Jan. 11, the Mountaineers (12-11, 6-7 Casco) traveled to Jewell (7-14, 2-11 Casco) and won 33-19. The girls joined the boys team on the road on Tuesday after press time, where they faced St. Paul (23-1, 13-0 Casco) in the final game of the regular season.
WOU
Baseball: Opening up the tournament against Fresno Pacific University on Thursday afternoon, the Wolves fell 4-3 to the Sunbirds, followed by a 4-1 victory on Friday and a 9-3 win on Saturday to close out the series.
The Wolves start GNAC on Saturday at noon by hosting Montana State University Billings.
Softball: The Wolves competed in the Tuscon Invitational this weekend. The tournament opened on Friday with an 11-3 victory against Texas A&M University - Kingsville, followed by a 4-2 win against California University of Pennsylvania. The loss came on Saturday, when the Wolves were defeated 10-7 by West Texas A&M. The Wolves returned that afternoon by pulling out an 8-3 victory against Southern Nazarene University. On Sunday, the tournament closed with a 4-3 loss to Dixie State University.
Starting Friday, the Wolves will engage in the PFX Athletics Tournament in Clermont, Fla.
