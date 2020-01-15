Central
Boys Basketball: The Panthers (1-9 overall, 0-2 Mid-Willamette Conference) dropped a pair of games last week, losing 53-29 at Silverton (10-1 overall, 3-0 MWC) on Jan. 7 to open the season, followed by a 60-37 loss at West Albany (7-4 overall, 2-1 MWC).
“Kids came out and played a few really strong quarters versus two really good teams this past week,” said head coach Tim Kreta. “I am proud of the way we competed and continue to improve. We were able to keep things reasonable with both Silverton and West Albany for about a half. We have some great games coming up this week with Crescent Valley and North Salem. Our team is going to keep moving forward and putting the pieces together and learn from our experiences we are having.”
Against Silverton, sophomore Gabe Cirino put in 12 points, and Breyman nabbed eight.
Against West Albany, sophomore John Breyman led for the night in scoring with 11 points; freshman Michael Young clinched nine points.
The boys hosted Crescent Valley (6-5 overall, 2-1 MWC) on Tuesday after press time.
Wrestling: The Panthers faced Philomath on Friday and won 48-30.
Leslie Torres, Trevyn Lily, Ty Pearson, Ethan Dunigan, Ricky Taylor, Brock Pierce, Gabe Cervantes, Gabe Padilla and Katalina Nielson all recorded victories, with five pins and four decisions.
Central faces Dallas on Dragon territory on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Dallas
Boys Basketball:The Dragons (4-6 overall, 1-2 MWC) split games this week, starting the week off with a 73-66 triumph over Lebanon (3-7 overall, 0-2 MWC), followed by a 55-37 loss against North Salem (5-6 overall, 1-2 MWC).
The team traveled to Corvallis (7-4 overall, 2-1 MWC) on Tuesday after press time.
Girls Basketball: The Dragons started the week off with a tough 61-26 loss against Lebanon (6-3 overall, 2-0 MWC) on Jan. 7.
Junior Maddie Doig led in scoring with 10 points, and nabbed six rebounds.
On Friday, the team traveled to North Salem (2-9 overall, 0-3 MWC) and celebrated a 58-33 victory.
Doig led again with 13 points and six rebounds. Junior Faith Martin-Bail and freshman Hannah Callaway each scored 10 points, with six and seven rebounds, respectively.
The team hosted Corvallis (9-2 overall, 2-1 MWC) on Tuesday after press time.
Perrydale
Boys Basketball: After suffering a 47-36 loss against Falls City, on Thursday, the Perrydale Pirates (10-3 overall, 3-2 Casco League) turned around and nabbed a 57-51 win at North Douglas (7-6 overall, 2-1 Skyline League), followed by a 47-37 victory against Dufur (6-6 overall, 2-1 Big Sky League).
“We got things back on track Friday and Saturday with two great victories over a couple pretty good teams,” said head coach Brian Domes.
The team traveled to Livingstone Adventist Academy (3-4 overall, 1-4 Casco) on Tuesday after press time.
For the rest, see online at polkio.com.
WOU
Men's Basketball: The Western Oregon University Wolves men's team split games this week, starting their week off with a 108-73 victory against Saint Martin's at home, followed by a tough overtime 98-88 loss against Seattle Pacific, also at home.
The team travels for it's next two games this week, with a game at Simon Fraser on Thursday at 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. contest at Western Washington on Jan. 18.
Women's Basketball: The Western Oregon University Wolves women's basketball team hosted Montana State University Billings on Jan. 11 and won 64-56.
The team travels to Saint Martin's on Thursday and Seattle Pacific on Saturday.
