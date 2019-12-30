Central
Swimming: The Central boys and girls swim teams both took second place in a three-way meet on Dec. 17 at West Albany. On the boys’ side, the Panthers scored 71 points, behind first-place West Albany with 154 points. Dallas came in third with 44 points.
West Albany won the girls’ meet as well, scoring 140 points to Central’s 98. Dallas scored 14 points to take third. For the girls, Taylor Hagedorn took first place in the 200 freestyle in a time of two minutes and 5.49 seconds and first in the 100 Fly with a time of 1:04.93. Lynze Bradley took second in the 50 free in 30.42 and Olivia Cooper took second in the 100 breaststoke in 1:21.48. The girls 200 Freestyle Relay team of Lynze Bradley, Dalia Robelledo, Taylor Hagedorn & Dalia Robolledo in a time of 2:02.77.
Boys basketball: Central lost four games at the Capitol City Classic Dec. 18-23. The Panthers opened the tournament with a 62-35 loss to Wilsonville on Dec. 18. Central lost to Wilson in a close game 64-58 on Dec. 21, dropped a game to Scappoose 56-49 on Dec. 22 and lost to West Albany 63-41 on Dec. 23.
Girls basketball: The Panthers defeated Springfield High School 61-32 at home on Dec. 17.
“Central came out strong against an growing Springfield team,” said coach Marc Burleson. “The Panthers are continuing to find themselves and becoming a more balanced team.”
Meagan Mendazona led all scorers with 28 points. She also recorded 17 rebounds and four steals. Sading Wendring scored 11 points and had five rebounds and three steals for Central, while Emilie Means put in 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
The Panthers play in the Emerald City ShootoutTournament in Eugene on Dec. 19-21 and won one and lost two. The Panthers opened the tournament with a loss to Thurston 48-39 on Dec. 19. On Dec. 20, Central defeated Willamette 49-39, and lost its last game of the tournament versus South Eugene 45-37.
Dallas
Boys basketball: The Dragons fell 83-44 to South Albany in the first conference game of the season on Dec. 17. Taylor Crawford lead Dallas with 15 point, four rebounds and three steals. Jace Grillo added seven points and four rebounds for the Dragon.
Dallas split games at the Cascade Holiday Classic at Cascade High School on Dec. 20-21. The Dragons won the first game versus Tillamook 57-53 and lost the second against Cascade 67-42.
The Dragons also dropped a non-league contest against Hillsboro 56-43 on Dec. 23.
Girls basketball: The Dragons lost is conference opener against South Albany 49-39 on Dec. 17. Dallas then participated in Cascade Holiday Tournament at Cascade High School Dec. 20-21, winning one of two games. Dallas won it first game against McLoughlin 25-20 on Dec. 20, The Dragons suffered a loss to tournament host Cascade 36-22 to finish the tournament on Dec. 21.
Dallas suffered another loss on Dec. 23, falling to Hillsboro 70-45.
Dallas plays next at Banks on Saturday.
Falls City
Boys basketball: The Pirates split games a the Cow Creek Classic tournament Dec. 13-14. The Mountaineers lost its first game to host Riddle 66-47, but defeated Douglas 64-20 to close the tournament. The Pirates then dropped two games to Crosshill Christian 71-28 in a conference contest on Dec. 17,and Camas Valley 51-46 on Dec. 20.
Girls basketball: Falls City took second place in the Cow Creek Classic tournament in Riddle on Dec. 13-14. The Mountaineer’s Natalie Batie was named MVP of the tournament.
Falls City defeated Riddle 38-32 in the first round on Friday before falling to Douglas 43-22 on Saturday. Batie scored 13 point and recorded six rebounds; and Cassidy Simmons scored seven points in Friday’s victory. Batie made 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch of the game to seal the victory.
Naveah Loft scored seven points and Marybeth Wilson put in five points.
The Mountaineers defeated Crosshill Christian 30-29 on Dec. 17 in a conference match up. Falls City fell to Camas Valley on Dec. 21 in a non-league contest.
Perrydale
Boys basketball: The Pirates defeated Jewell 62-20 on Dec. 13 in the team’s conference opener. Perrydale continued winning against conference foes Oregon School of the Deaf 72-23 on Dec. 17, and St. Paul 67-61 on Dec. 19.
On Dec. 20 the Pirates defeated South Wasco County 57-41, but dropped a game against Joseph 51-35 on Dec. 27. Perrydale didn;t allow a losing streak to start when it defeated Elkton 54-35 on Dec. 28.
Girls basketball: Perrydale opened the conference season with two wins against Jewell 41-19, and Oregon School of the Deaf 61-23, before losing to St. Paul 35-25. The Pirates returned to winning ways with three victories, the first against South Wasco County 45-35 on Dec. 20. The Pirates defeated Joseph 33-25 on Dec. 27 and Elkton 32-27 on Dec. 28.
