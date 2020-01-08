Central
Boys Basketball: After a string of losses, the Panthers (1-7 overall, 0-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) stole a 56-37 victory against Astoria (1-11 overall, 0-0 Cowapa League) on Friday.
“It felt really good to get a win in our last preseason game,” said head coach Tim Kreta.
“The players have worked extremely hard over break to improve and move forward. Our preseason was one of constant improvements. We needed to play at a high level to compete, which I felt we did, we just didn’t have the experience to finish off a few games.”
The team traveled to Silverton (8-1 overall, 1-0 MWC) for its first conference game of the season after press time on Tuesday.
Dallas
Boys Basketball: The Dragons (3-5 overall, 0-1 MWC) dropped a non-conference game against Banks (7-4 overall, 0-0 Cowapa League) on Saturday 61-40.
It was a tough contest, said head coach Jordan Sollman. “The Dragons battled hard and kept the game close for the first half. Banks slowly grew their lead in the second half and the Dragons weren’t able to hold off a few late game runs at the end of the game.”
Sophomore Ashton Foster contributed 13 points and six rebounds; senior Tyler Crawford put in 11 points and six rebounds. The boys faced the Lebanon Warriors (3-5 overall, 0-1 MWC) on Tuesday after press time.
Girls Basketball: The Dragons (3-6 overall, 0-1 MWC) split games last week, starting off with a 48-44 non-conference victory at Taft (6-4 overall, 0-0 Coastal Range League) on Thursday but falling 47-39 to Scappoose (3-4 overall, 0-0 Northwestern Oregon Conference) on Saturday to close out the week.
For Thursday’s game, junior Faith Martin-Bail led for the night in scoring, putting away 19 points and 15 rebounds. Freshman Hannah Callaway added 12 points and two rebounds.
For Saturday’s contest, Martin-Bail led again, this time with 14 points and five rebounds. The girls hosted Lebanon (5-3 overall, 1-0 MWC) on Tuesday after press time.
Falls City
Boys Basketball: The Mountaineers (6-4 overall, 1-1 Casco League) dominated this week by nabbing a double victory, 67-57 at Livingstone Adventist Academy (2-3 overall, 1-3 Casco) on Thursday, followed by a 56-45 home win against Eddyville Charter (4-7 overall, 1-1 Mountain West League). The team’s week starts off today by hosting Willamette Valley Christian (2-8 overall, 1-2 Casco) at 7 p.m.. followed by a rivalry match on Thursday at Perrydale at 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: The Mountaineers (5-5 overall, 1-1 Casco) split games this week, dropping Livingstone Adventist Academy (4-1 overall, 3-1 Casco) 54-21, but securing a 46-39 win against Eddyville Charter (6-4 overall, 2-0 Mountain West League). The team hosts Willamette Valley Christian (6-4 overall, 2-1 Casco) tonight at 5:30 p.m., followed by traveled to Perrydale (8-2 overall, 2-1 Casco) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
WOU
Men’s Basketball: The Wolves (8-2 overall, 2-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) opened up the new year with a 88-76 victory against Montana State University Billings. Two more home games remain for the team before it starts a two-game travel streak: Saint Martin’s on Thursday at 7 p.m. at New P.E., and Seattle Pacific on Saturday at 4:15 p.m., also at New P.E.
Women’s Basketball: The Wolves (4-7 overall, 1-3 GNAC) split games this week, starting things off with a 73-70 victory in double overtime against Western Washington on Jan. 2. This was followed by a 64-57 loss against Simon Fraser on Saturday.
On Tuesday, the team traveled to Concordia after press time on Tuesday.
