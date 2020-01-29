Central
Boys Basketball: The Panthers (2-12 overall, 1-5 Mid-Willamette Conference) started their week off with a 42-35 loss at Lebanon (4-10 overall, 1-5 MWC).
Sophomore Jon Breyman led in scoring with 15 points, and sophomore Brooks Ferguson put
Friday, the team fell 59-41 against South Albany (11-3 overall, 4-2 MWC). Sophomore Brooks Ferguson led with 12 points, while Breyman and sophomore Gabe Cirino each added seven.
The team played at Corvallis (8-6 overall, 3-3 MWC) on Tuesday after press time.
Wrestling: At the Mid-Valley Classic on Friday, the Panthers nabbed third place in the tournament with 147 points, behind West Linn and McNary.
Senior Ty Pearson, 132, freshman Ethan Dunigan, 145, and senior Gabe Padilla, 285, each clinched first place.
Junior Brock Pierce at 170 nabbed second place, senior Gabe Cervantes at 195 took third place and senior Jordyn Montano at 220 clinched 220.
Dallas
Girls Basketball: On Friday, the Dragons (4-10 overall, 1-5 MWC) lost 67-31 at Crescent Valley. (7-7 overall, 3-3 MWC).
They traveled to West Albany (10-5 overall, 4-3 MWC) on Tuesday after press time.
Wrestling: The Dragons attended the Table Rock Duels on Thursday, competing against five other schools. Dallas fell to Culver 41-38, but defeated Crater 36-31; North Medford 41-28; Eagle Point 60-21; and South Medford 61-16.
The Dragons head to Silverton on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Perrydale
Boys Basketball: The Pirates (14-4 overall, 11-2 Casco League) came by an easy 51-24 win at Jewell (1-12 overall, 0-7 Casco) on Jan. 21. Sophomore McGuire Perkins nabbed 13 points.
The next day, the team pillaged at Oregon School for the Deaf (2-11 overall, 1-9 Casco) and came away with gold, winning 72-36. Senior Kyler Thorson put in 15 points for the lead in scoring. Sophomore Brandon Graber added 11 points.
Friday, the team fell in a heartbreaking, one-point loss to Dufur (9-8 overall, 4-3 Big Sky League), 49-48.
“It was a game that went down to the wire, as we lost on a 3-pointer,” said head coach Brian Domes. “They had the ball out of bounds at half court with 2.6 seconds and got a guy open and he buried it. It was a fun game to be a part of it as it was tight the entire way. Unfortunately we came up short. Despite the loss I’m really excited about our growth over the past month and looking forward to the final stretch.”
The boys went head-to-head with St. Paul (7-11 overall, 6-3 Casco) on Tuesday after press time.
Girls Basketball: The Pirates (17-2 overall, 8-1 Casco) nabbed an 37-20 victory at Jewell (5-9 overall, 1-6 Casco) on Jan. 21 to start their week off, followed by slaying Oregon School (3-10 overall, 0-10 Casco) for the Deaf for the 48-20 triumph.
The team closed out the week with a 50-21 slaughter at Dufur (10-6 overall, 5-1 Big Sky League).
Tuesday was a match-up against St. Paul (18-1 overall, 9-0 Casco) on Tuesday after press time.
Falls City
Boys Basketball: On Tuesday, the Mountaineers (13-5 overall, 7-2 Casco) flattened C.S. Lewis Academy 59-39.
Friday, the team fell to Crosshill Christian (16-2 overall, 8-0 Casco) 89-52, but followed the loss up with a Monday night 64-34 victory against Oregon School for the Deaf. Thursday sees the Mountaineers hosting Livingstone Adventist Academy (4-8 overall, 1-6 Casco) at 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: The Mountaineers (9-9 overall, 4-5 Casco) clinched a road win on Jan. 21 at C.S. Lewis Academy.
Friday, the girls fell by a point at Crosshill, losing 26-25.
Monday night, the team celebrated a 36-33 win against Oregon School for the Deaf.
Play resumes Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against Livingstone Adventist Academy (7- overall, 3-4 Casco).
