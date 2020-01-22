Central
Girls Basketball: The Panther’s (5-7 overall, 2-2 Mid-Willamette Conference) week started off with their first league win since the season opened, nabbing the 40-33 victory at Crescent Valley. The team followed this with a 64-22 blowout against North Salem (2-10 overall, 0-4 MWC).
Tuesday, the team hosted Lebanon (7-4 overall, 3-1 MWC) after press time.
Boys and girls swim: The Panthers match at Lebanon on Jan. 14 was a tough one, and the boys team finished in last place with 24 points, while the girls team nabbed second place, tallying up 54 points.
On the boys side, the Panthers went 1-2 in the 50-yard freestyle, with freshman Riley Young taking first place with a time of 34.89, followed by freshman Taylor Nye, who took second in 37.95.
Senior David Glade clinched a first-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle, clocking in at 5:59.90.
In the 100-yard backstroke, junior Nathanial Thompson led the way in 1:21.24 for first place.
Glade and Thompson joined junior Clayton Amerman and senior Moises Falcon in the 400-yard freestyle event, where the team placed second with a time of 4:28.13.
On the girls side, freshman Taylor Hagedorn swam to first in both of her individual events: The 200 freestyle, in 2:04.66 and the 100 butterfly, in 1:04.83. She helped lead the 200-yard medley relay to second place, swimming with seniors Lynze Bradley, Olivia Cooper and Dalia Robolledo-Hernandez. The quartet clocked a 2:13.82.
Robolledo-Hernandez also took second place in the 50 freestyle, clocking a 32:08. Senior Jimena Garcia-Vallejo took first in the 50 free, swimming the event in 33.64.
In the 100 freestyle, Cooper took first, with a time of 1:10.27, and Garcia-Vallejo nabbed second-place in 1:17.66 for a 1-2 finish.
Cooper also took the gold for the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.53.
The team traveled to Crescent Valley on Tuesday after press time.
Dallas
Boys Basketball: The Dragons (4-8 overall, 1-4 MWC) started the week off on Jan. 14 with a loss on the road to Corvallis (8-5 overall, 3-2 MWC), 77-57.
Junior Jace Grillo led in scoring with 11 points; senior Tyler Crawford and junior Connor Nash each contributed nine points.
Friday night, the team traveled to Silverton (12-1 overall, 5-0 MWC), where it fell 93-47.
The team hosts Crescent Valley (7-5 overall, 3-1 MWC) on Friday ay 7 p.m.
Boys and girls swim: The Dragons swam at Lebanon on Jan. 14, against the Warriors and the Central Panthers; the girls team took last place with 11 points and the boys squad took second, with 38 points.
For the girls events, freshman Lonny Stork took second place in the 200-yard freestyle, coming in at 2:08.68. She also took first in the 500 free, with a time of 5:40.33.
On the boys side, senior Jakob Lloyd took second in the 200 free, taking the silver in 2:13.06, wiping five seconds off his seeded time.
Sophomore David Beasley placed second in the 500 free, clocking in at 6:08.29. He also took first place in the 100 backstroke by nabbing a time of 1:11.55.
Beasley, Lloyd, junior Kyle Reed and senior Gabe Applegate swam in the 200 free relay, and took second overall, coming in at 1:52.43.
The Dragons competed at Crescent Valley on Tuesday after press time.
Perrydale
Boys Basketball: The Pirates (12-3 overall, 5-2 Casco League) notched two wins back to back last week, starting with a 76-43 victory on the road at Livingstone Adventist Academy (3-5 overall, 1-5 Casco) on Jan. 14, followed by a 70-33 slaughter against Willamette Valley Christian (4-10 overall, 3-4 Casco). Tuesday the team traveled to Jewell (1-9 overall, 0-5 Casco) after press time.
Girls Basketball: The Pirates demolished two teams in a row last week, starting with a 46-30 triumph at Livingstone Adventist Academy on Jan. 14. The next day, the girls bested Willamette Valley Christian with a 49-28 blowout.
Falls City
Boys Basketball: On Jan. 15, the Mountaineers (10-4 overall, 5-1 Casco) overtook the Oregon School for the Deaf (2-8 overall, 1-6 Casco) with a 60-35 road win. On Friday, the team overthrew St. Paul (5-11 overall, 4-3 Casco) 60-52.
Monday, the team crushed Jewell 67-30.
Tuesday, the Mountaineers traveled to C.S. Lewis Academy after press time.
Girls Basketball: The Mountaineers (6-8 overall, 2-4 Casco) took home a victory on Jan. 15, winning 29-20 at the Oregon School for the Deaf (3-7 overall, 0-7 Casco).
On Friday, it fell 83-35 against St. Paul (16-0 overall, 17-0 Casco), but came away on Monday with a 33-28 victory against Jewell.
On Tuesday, the girls traveled to C.S. Lewis Academy after press time.
WOU
Men’s Basketball: On the road this week, the Wolves (10-4 overall, 4-4 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) split games, losing its first game of the week 86-79 in overtime at Western Washington, followed by a 94-80 victory at Simon Fraser.
The team returns home this week on Thursday, hosting Northwest Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball: It was a week of losses for the Wolves as they traveled this week, losing 71-64 at Saint Martin’s, and then 73-51 at Seattle Pacific.
The Wolves host Northwest Nazarene on Thursday at 5:15 p.m.
Men’s and Women’s Indoor track and field: It was an exciting day for the Wolves indoor track team at the University of Washignton indoor track opener.
Senior Derek Holdsworth ran his first indoor meet for WOU and came away with a win, clocking in 1:50.02 in the 800-meters run.
Senior Justin Crosswhite set an National Collegiate Athletics Association Provisional Mark with his time of 4:09.72 in the mile. He finished 24th overall out of 45 runners in the event.
Sophomore Gabe Arce-Terres posted a top-10 mark in the 400-meters race, touring the track in 49.91 for ninth place.
On the girls side, senior Grace Knapp opened her indoor season by clinching a new personal record in the 3,000-meters race by 13 seconds, coming in 46th place out of 77 runners with a time of 10:03.05.
In the 4x4 was Grayson Burke, Bethanie Altamirano, Logan Jackson and Danielle Clem , crossing the line in a time of 4:12.09 to place 16th.
For more information and results, see wouwolves.com.
