Roundups

Central

Football: The Panthers (1-3, 1-2 Mid-Willamette Conference) lost 42-7 to West Albany (2-1, 2-0 MWC) on March 19 on the road. Central also lost to Silverton at home 35-0 on Friday.

Boys soccer: Central (2-5, 2-5 MWC) added two wins and two losses over the last two weeks On March 16, the Panthers defeated Dallas 4-2, and on March 18 won on the road against Lebanon 2-0. The losses came on March 23 against Silverton 1-2 and Thursday against South Albany.

Girls soccer: Central (1-6, 1-6 MWC) posted its first win of the season on Thursday, defeating South Albany 3-1 at home. Before the win, the Panthers suffer two losses against Silverton (8-0) on March 16 and Silverton again at home on March 23 (10-4).

Volleyball: The Panthers (5-4, 4-1 MWC) went 3-3 in its last six games, losing 3-1 to West Albany on March 17 and 3-0 on March 18 to South Salem before defeating Crescent Valley 3-2 on March 22 and Lebanon 3-2 on March 24. Central split two non-league contests, losing to McNary 3-1 on Thursday and defeating McKay 3-1 on Monday.

Dallas

Football: Dallas (3-0, 2-0 MWC) moved to 4-0 on the season after defeating Corvallis 40-20 at home on March 19 and dismantling Crescent Valley 62-0 on Friday on the road.

Boys soccer: Dallas (0-5-1 lost three games and had one game canceled in the last two weeks of play. Dallas lost on March 16 to Central (4-2), on March 18 to Corvallis (8-0) and March 25 to West Albany (8-0). The March 23 game against South Albany was canceled.

Volleyball: The Dragons ((3-6, 2-2 MWC) went won two of it last six games, starting with three losses to West Salem (3-2) on March 17, West Albany (3-0) on March 18, and Sliverton (3-1) on March 22. Dallas then defeated McKay (3-0) on March 24 and Lebanon on Thursday (3-0). Dallas lost to South Salem on Monday 3-0.

Falls City

Football: Falls City (2-1, 1-1 Casco) defeated Perrydale for the second time this season on Friday, winning 52-20 on the road. The result was different the week before against St. Paul, who defeated Falls City 42-12.

Volleyball: After winning two games in a row, the Mountaineers (2-5, 1-3 Casco) suffered three loses on March 16 against Willamette Valley Christian (2-3), on March 18 to St. Paul (3-0) and on March 23 Perrydale (3-0).

Perrydale

Football: The Pirates (1-3, 1-2 Casco) suffered a home loss to Falls City on Friday, losing 52-20. That followed a closer loss to Mohowk on March 19 30-22 played at a neutral site.

Volleyball: Perrydale (5-4, 3-2, Casco) have won three in a row, defeating C.S. Lewis Academy (3-0) on March 18, Falls City (3-0) on March 23 and Faith Bible (3-0) on March 25.