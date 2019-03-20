Central

Boys Baseball: So far, the Central Panthers baseball team is off to a good start, with two wins under their belt as they enter the preseason.

In their match against David Douglas on March 13, the Panthers posted a two-hit shutout, with three pitchers on the mound to help secure the 2-0 victory.

Senior Kaleb Kantola went for 3.2 innings with nine strikeouts. Senior Brendan Lesmeister went 3.1 innings, with seven strikeouts, and hit a double. Senior Ruben Cedillo picked up the win with two innings and striking out five. He also hit a walk off two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

On Saturday, the team faced Madison at Lebanon High School, holding the Senators to a scoreless game.

Cedillo had a two-run triple to cap off a three-run third inning. Lesmeister started the game off on the mound by going three innings with three strikeouts, and sophomore Justin Girod went three innings with four strikeouts.

The Panthers gear up to host Sandy on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis: The Central Panthers boys tennis team won 5-3 in their first tennis match at Stayton High School on March 14.

The singles players won three out of the four matches, and the doubles teams won two of the four.

“They did really well winning 5-3,” said head coach Patti Youngren. “I have enjoyed watching the boys enthusiasm during practice.”

Youngren was unable to make the meet because of a surgery to fix her broken ankle, so her daughter Alice stepped in to help coach the boys.

The team hosts North Marion on Tuesday after press time.

Girls Tennis: The Central Panthers girls tennis team engaged in their first tennis match of the season on March 16 against Stayton, where they lost 5-3.

Of the singles matches, the Panthers won three out of four.

Reann Kelley won a close match in a tie-breaker for the third set. Singles players Molly Scroggins and Faith Berry also won close matches, with Scroggins winning the first set 6-4, losing the second 6-2 and coming back to win 6-4 in the third set. Berry played singles for the first time and nabbed a 6-3, 6-4 victory. Izzy Bennett lost a close match 7-5, 6-4.

In the doubles matches, Central lost all varsity doubles matches.

“All doubles teams are very new to tennis, either starting to play last year or this year,” said head coach Patty Nevue. “A high point was No. 4 doubles team, just started playing a couple weeks ago, lost 6-4, 6-2, but played with great energy.”

The Panthers travel to North Marion on Tuesday after press time.

Boys and Girls Golf: Traveling to Lebanon yesterday, the Central Panthers played at Mallard Creek on March 18. On the boys side, Jordan Clark had Central’s low score of 98, Zac Karr shot a 102, Taylor McArthur 112, Drake Hedges 117 and Tyler Karr 117. Central had a team score of 429 finishing 6th in the district.

On the girls side, Abby Lovrien shot a 154.

On April 1, the girls team heads over to Dallas and the boys take off for Crescent Valley.

Dallas

Boys Baseball: The Dallas Dragons baseball team won 6-1 at North Eugene on March 13.

“We played well for game one,” said head coach Keeton Luther. “Erik Kessler threw very well through five and two-third innings, where Brody Cain came in and recorded the last four outs. We are very excited about the group of young men we have on this team. Hard working, fun, and coachable. We are headed to John Day the 21, 22 and 23.”

They play South Umpqua at noon on March 21.

Girls Softball: The Dallas Dragons began their preseason off with an 8-3 loss at Tualatin on March 13.

Senior Emma Classen was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

“I was happy with the adjustments we made as the game went on, but we came out a bit nervous and on our heels the first few innings,” said head coach Brandi Jackson. “If you take those away, it would have been a whole different ball game. We had our opportunities but didn’t capitalize.”

The girls turned things around the next day, on March 14, and won 12-7 at Philomath/Alsea.

They play Roseburg on March 25 at the North Medford Spring Break Invite at 2 p.m.

Boys Tennis: The Dallas Dragons boys tennis team didn’t win their first match on March 14 at Cascade, but head coach Caleb Gillette said he was happy with how they played.

“The first match went well,” he said. “We played Cascade high school today, and Caleb Jones picked up a notable win in three sets. Great match, and he stayed composed and finished well. It’s good to see the new guys improving so quickly.”

Girls Tennis: On March 14, the Dallas Dragons girls tennis team won 10-8 against Cascade.

In the singles, Peyton Fast lost to Jenica Wiebenge 2-6, 0-6; Bekah Rocak lost to Gio Hernandez 1-6, 1-6; Sarah Baer lost to Brenna Moore 1-6, 2-6, and Emily West won 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

In the doubles matches, Amanda Schafer and Kinzi Boer defeated Jenna Schnepp/Faith Drill 6-3, 5-7, 7-6; Maddie Kennedy and Megan Johnston defeated Allya Sierra and Leah Delamarter 6-2, 6-2; Leanne Sleeper and Jasmine Contreras defeated Bailey Pedersen and Natalee Ferderico 6-0, 6-3, and Hadley Nelson and Molly Burger lost to Kyonna Collins and Kali Sana 6-7, 2-6.

On Friday, the girls traveled to Silverton, where they lost 7-1.

For singles, Peyton Fast lost to Jess Sossie 0-6, 2-6; Kinzi Boer lost to Rachel Looney 6-3, 4-6, 3-6; Sarah Baer lost to Andrea Khieu 0-6, 2-6, and Brianna Howard lost to Linda Reyna 2-6, 0-6.

For the doubles, Amanda Shafer and Megan Johnston lost to Alyssa Khieu and Genavieve Pavlicek 6-4, 5-7, 2-6; Bekah Rocak and Maddie Kennedy defeated Katie Rivoli and Emily Anderson 2-6, 7-6 (12), 6-2; Leanne Sleeper and Jasmine Contreras lost to Jenevieve Overlin/Avi Lauzon 3-6, 2-6, and Hadley Nelson and Emily West lost to Arianna Sanchez and Abi Dummer 4-6, 5-7.

Their next match is April 2, hosting Lebanon at 4 p.m.

Boys Golf: The Dallas Dragons participated in the Springhill Tournament on March 18, in Albany. Xavier White had Dallas’s low score of 88, Tristan White, 89, Adam Nicholson, 97, John Aebi, 125 and Josh Sneeuwjagt, 139. Dallas had a team score of 399 finishing 5th in the district.

They play in Corvallis on April 1 at 11 a.m.

Girls Golf: Playing at Mallard Creek in Lebanon, Emma Mae Johnson had the low score of 113 for Dallas, Madi Shuck 122, Tori Woolner 128, Annie Johnson 134. Team score of 497 finishing 4th in the district.

Perrydale

Girls Softball: The Perrydale Pirates softball team started the preseason off with two wins, a 20-1 victory against Delphian on March 13, where Kyndle Moore had five RBIs on two hits, and a 22-4 triumph at Yoncalla on March 14, with Kenzy Lawrence manufactured four RBIs. Nathalie Juarez got the winning pitch for both games.

They host Knappa on Tuesday after press time.

Boys and Girls Track and Field: Saturday, the Perrydale Pirates track and field team joined 23 other teams in the J-Town Small Classic for the first meet of the season.

The girls side took second place, with 74.5 points, and the boys squad nabbed 14.5 points.

Freshman Jayel Meyer set a personal record in the 1,500-meters, clocking in at 6:19.48 for a fifth-place finish.

Junior Kaylee Rosenbalm set a PR in the 3,000-meters, clocking in at 14:16.65, followed by sister freshman Kenna Rosenbalm, who toured the track in 15.06.71, also nabbing a PR.

In the 4x100-meters, Perrydale took first place, crossing the line at 53.67, with Sophie Junghans, Kenzy Lawrence, Sydney Lawrence and Amity Deters to make up the quartet.

The Pirates came in third place in the 4x400, with Kaylee Rosenbalm, Jessalynn Griffiths, Meyer and Kenna Rosenbalm making up the squad for a 5:26.18 finish.

Junior Amity Deters took first in the high jump at 5-05.00. She also took first in the long jump, with 15-10.00, followed by senior Sophie Junghans, who flew in at 15-00.00 for third place, a fourth place finish for Sydney Lawrence at 14-10.00 and fifth place for Kenzy Lawrence, who came in at 14-09.50.

In the triple jump, Deters landed in second place with 34-03.00.

On the boys side, sophomore Jalen Baker took sixth in the 110-meter hurdles, clocking in at 20.76.

In the high jump, Dustin Silver nabbed third with a 5-10.00, and junior Josh Crawford took sixth, with 5-06.

The team travels to Tualatin High School on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Falls City

Boys and Girls Track and Field: The Mountaineers participated in the J-Town Small Classic on March 16.

The girls team tallied up 13 points and the boys squad clinched 20 points.

On the boys side, senior Austin Burgess was the sole scorer for the day for Falls City. He took third in the 100-meters dash, clocking at 12 even. He also took third in the 200-meters race, with 24.58.

In the long jump, Burgess took fourth, landing at 19-08.50. He took sixth in the triple jump, at 37-08.00.

On the girls squad, senior Amara Houghtaling took seventh in the 100, clocking in at 14:07. Junior Natalie Batie came in sixth place in the 100 hurdles, crossing the line at 19:51.

Houghtaling, Batie, Katie Ross and Miranda Zieglar worked together to nab a fifth-place finish for the 4x100, coming in at 57.73.

In the long jump, Houghtaling took sixth, with 14-08.00.

The team’s next meet is at St. Paul on April 4.

WOU

Men’s and Women’s Track and Field: Taking advantage of the calm day in the Willamette Valley, the Western Oregon track & field teams captured three event wins and recorded more than a dozen lifetime bests while competing at the Lewis & Clark Spring Break Open on Saturday.

Picking up event wins for the Wolves were Hailey Sears in the women’s 100-meter dash, Trey Reed in the men’s 400 and Justin Crosswhite in the men’s 800.

Just .03 off her career best, Sears topped the field in the 100 with a 12.90. Crosswhite set a career best in the 800 with a 1:54.80 to shave .35 off his previous best while Reed won the 400 with an all-time best 50.99.

Moving to the 1,500, Parker Marson led a contingent of Wolves with a runner-up result time of 3:57.31. Making his debut at the distance, Curt Knott clocked a 4:01.13 for fifth place and was followed by Hunter Mosman (4:01.54), Stephen Fey (4:03.44) and Adam Alnazer (4:03.72). Fey, Mosman and Zach Kanelis (16th, 4:08.57) all flirted with career bests in the race.

Highlighting action in the throws, Moana Gianotti tossed a lifetime best in the discus with a 136-10 (41.71m). The distance gave Gianotti a third-place finish and moved the sophomore into No. 7 on WOU’s all-time outdoor performance list.

On the men’s side, Owen Collins posted a career day in both the shot put and discus. Collins marked a 47-7 1/4 in the shot for more than a full foot improvement while his 138-0 in the discus bettered his former best by more than six feet. Adding to the team’s tally, Karsten Collins upped his career mark in the discus by eight feet with a 143-4 to place third overall.

Taking silver, Halie Korff launched a season best in the javelin with a 132-8 (40.44m) for a four-foot improvement from her toss at the Pacific Preview last week.

In the sprints, Codi Blodgett added two more runner-up results for the Wolves with an 11.25 in the 100 and 22.41 in the 200.

Ana Popchock set season best times in both hurdles races. Placing fourth at both distances, Popchock recorded a 15.60 in the 100-meter hurdles and a 1:06.68 in the 400-meter version. Natalie Legras also turned in a PR in the 100 hurdles with a 15.97 while Michaela Yonkman led the WOU hurdles with a third-place result in the 400 hurdles and a lifetime best of 1:06.34.

In the men’s jumps, Mitchell Kruse matched his career best in the high jump at 5-8 1/2 while his long jump of 20-8 1/2 was under three inches shy of a lifetime best.

WOU will return to action on March 23 when they travel to Salem for the Willamette Invitational.