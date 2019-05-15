Central

Boys baseball: The Central High School Panthers baseball team (18-4 overall, 11-2 Mid-Willamette Conference) has clinched the No. 1 spot in league, adding three wins last week to an eight-game winning streak. On May 6, the Panthers traveled to Lebanon (4-17 overall, 1-12 MWC), where they won 2-1. On May 8, the team clinched another win, 6-3, against Lebanon. May 10, the Panthers got away with a close, 2-1 victory against North Salem (9-12 overall, 6-7 MWC).

Today, they host South Albany (8-15 overall, 4-9 MWC) at home at 5 p.m. No other stats were available.

Girls Softball: Last week was a week of wins for the Central High School Panthers softball team (13-9 overall, 10-3 Mid-Willamette Conference).

May 7, the Panthers clinched a 9-5 win at Silverton (3-19 overall, 1-12 MWC), followed by a 6-2 victory against Crescent Valley (2-14 overall, 0-13 MWC).

“At Silverton, we out-hit them 17-6, with senior Mariah Hyre and sophomore Emily Cole getting three hits apiece,” said head coach Amber McLean.

Senior Allison Wells, senior Margaret Lippsmeyer, freshman Naturelle Perez, freshman Peyton Foreman, and junior Aby Mabry each added two hits, with junior Makenna Eames getting one hit. Foreman had a team-high three RBI, and Hyre scored three runs. Lippsmeyer had the only extra base hit for the Panthers with a double.

On the mound, Cole pitched the first six innings, striking out 12 and giving up two of their five runs. Sophomore Jordan Morris pitched the final inning, giving up three runs, striking out two, and allowing one walk and two base hits.

Against Crescent Valley, Cole pitched a scoreless six innings, striking out 13, walking two and allowing three hits. Morris got the win on the mound, allowing the Raiders their two runs on two walks and two hits. She also had two strikeouts.

Hyre was four-for-four, with three doubles, a homerun, three RBIs and two runs scored. Foreman was two-for-three, with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Lippsmeyer also had a double in the game.

At Corvallis on May 10, the Panthers pulled out a 15-4 win in six innings.

Cole pitched five innings, striking out seven, and giving up four runs in the third inning. Morris pitched the final sixth inning, going three up and three down.

Hyre went five-for-five with a double and a homerun, four RBI, and three runs scored. Wells was also five-for-five, hit a triple, had four RBI, and four runs scored. Lippsmeyer added another three hits and a double. Foreman and Cole each had two hits.

Tuesday, the team hosted Lebanon (14-8 overall, 8-5 MWC) after press time.

Today, the Panthers face North Salem (9-11 overall, 5-8 MWC) at 4 p.m. at Wallace Marine Park, and Friday the girls travel to South Albany (7-15 overall, 6-8 MWC) at 5 p.m.

Boys and Girls Track and Field: On May 7, the Central High School boys and girls track and field team competed against West Albany and North Salem, where both the boys and the girls teams took third place.

In the boys 200-meters race, senior Caylen Thomas nabbed second place, coming across the line at 24.43, also picking up a personal record.

Thomas also crossed the line in first place in the 400-meters race, clocking in at 54.43.

In the 3,000-meters race, senior Jonathon Brown toured the track in 9:40.90 for first place.

Senior Jaydon Aydelotte continued his winning streak in the 110-meter hurdles, clocking in at 15.40 for a PR.

He also took first in the 300-meter hurdles by clocking in at 41.07, picking up his second PR of the day.

On the field, sophomore Corey Stephens PR’d in the javelin for a second-place finish, launching a 112-10.00.

Freshman Jamie Deckard-Light took second place in the high jump with a mark of 5-04.00.

In the triple jump, Zakk Calvillo PR’d for second place, leaping 37-05.00.

On the girls side, freshman Sophie Bliss took second place in the 100 hurdles, crossing the line at 16.69. She took second again in the 300 hurdles, clocking in at 50.22.

Senior Sophia Henke nabbed first place in the high jump with a mark of 5-00.00. She took third in the long jump, with 15-07.75, and third in the triple jump, with 31-10.75.

The team participates in the Mid-Williamette Conference district track and field meet today and tomorrow at Lebanon, starting at 1 p.m.

Dallas

Girls Softball: The Dallas High School girls softball team (17-5 overall, 12-2 Mid-Willamette Conference) has maintained their No. 2 spot in league by adding three wins last week to their nine-game winning spree.

May 7, the team held South Albany (7-15 overall, 6-8 MWC) to an 18-0 shutout. Senior Adrian Lee, senior Janessa Parnell and sophomore Maddie Doig had three hits each, with Lee nabbing a game-high five RBIs.

Senior Kaelynn Simmons pitched three innings, striking out five, and sophomore Madelyn Loughary pitched the final two, allowing one run off one hit and striking out nine.

May 8, the Dragons smoked Silverton (3-19 overall, 1-12 MWC) with a 12-2 victory.

Senior Emma Classen led the game with three hits. Junior Zoe Whitlow had three RBIS.

Simmons pitched four innings, allowing five hits on two runs, allowed one homerun and striking out seven.

Loughary got the win on the mound for one inning, striking out one.

The Dragons finished up the week with a 5-2 win at home against West Albany (19-3 overall, 12-1 MWC. Classen and Simmons each picked up two runs, with Simmons also adding one RBI.

Simmons pitched a full game, allowing two runs on two hits, and striking out 13.

Today, the team hosts Mountainside (13-11 overall, 3-7 Metro League) at 4 p.m., and Friday the girls travel to Crescent Valley (2-14 overall, 0-13 MWC) at 5 p.m.

Boys and Girls Track and Field: The Dallas Dragons track and field team competed alongside Silverton and Lebanon on May 8 at Silverton for their final meet of the season before the Mid-Willamette Conference district meet today and tomorrow at Lebanon High School, starting at 1 p.m.

In the boys 100-meter dash, sophomore Clayton Morrow set a personal record and took first place with a time of 11.19.

In the 200-meter dash, senior Malaki Connella and Morrow went one-two, crossing the line at 22.53 and 23.05, with Morrow picking up another PR.

Connella nabbed first place in the 400-meters race with a time of 51.18.

In the 1,500-meters race, junior Gavin Grass toured the track in 4:22.95 for first place. He also took second in the 3,000-meters race, clocking in at 10:01.07.

In the 110-meter hurdles, senior Sage Arnesen and junior Alex Lavier went one-two, clocking in at 16.83 and 17.90, with Lavier claiming a PR along the way.

Arnesen also took second in the 300-meter hurdles, crossing the line at 44.11 for a PR of his own.

Senior Trevor Cross, Connella, Morrow and Antonio Barrientos worked together to clinch a first-place finish in the 4x400-relay, for a time of 3:38.77.

On the field, freshman Logan Person took first in the javelin, unleashing a 151-05 for a PR.

Junior Carson Overstreet took first place in the pole vault, flying 11-06.

In the long jump, senior Benjamin Courtney leapt 20-00.75 for second place.

On the girls side, freshman Avery Shinkle took first in the 100-meter hurdles, clocking in at 16.86 for a PR.

In the 300-meter hurdles, junior Jessica Deming crossed the line at 52.56 for first place and a PR.

Junior Ellie Osborn took first place in the discus by launching a 106-02.

In the high jump, junior Hailey Van Well lept 4-10.00 for first place.

Perrydale

Softball: The Perrydale High School softball team (11-12 overall, 9-12 Special District 1) suffered three losses last week in a three-game series against Vernonia (22-3 overall, 20-1 SD1).

The Pirates fell 26-2 on May 8 and in a doubleheader on May 10, lost 13-1 and 10-0.

Despite the loss, the girls have made it through to the first round of playoffs, scheduled for May 15 at 5 p.m. at Pacific University, playing against Gaston High School (13-13 overall, 11-10 SD1).

Boys and Girls Track and Field: May 10 and 11, the Perrydale Pirates track and field team competed at the Special District 1 track and field districts meet at Portland Christian High School, against 20 other teams on Perrydale’s boys side, that took fourth place with 60 points, and 15 teams on the girls side, that took fourth place as well, with 90 points.

On the boys side, the 4x100 relay team made it through to finals and will be going to state. David Domes, Connor Kelly, Dustin Silver and Joshua Crawford worked together to finish in second place, with a time of 47.01.

On the field, senior Dustin Silver set a 6-01.00 mark in the high jump for first place, and landed in third place in long jump, leaping 19-07.00 for a PR.

On the girls side, the 4x100 relay, consisting of Sophie Junghans, Kenzy Lawrence, Alyssa Lux and Amity Deters took second place with a time of 53.10.

On the field, Sydney Lawrence took first place in the javelin, uncorking an 118-02 to become the district champion for that event.

Deters swept the high, long and triple jumps, with 5-01.00, 16-09.00 and 35-08.88, respectively, picking up a PR in the triple jump along the way.

These individuals will represent Perrydale High School at the state track and field meet on May 17 and 18 at Western Oregon University.

Falls City

The Falls City Mountaineers track and field team will be sending two boys to the state meet on May 17 and 18 at Western Oregon University.

Junior Dylan Hendrickson took first place in javelin with a mark of 144-04, also nabbing a PR.

Senior Austin Burgess landed a 20-05 in the long jump for first place, as well as a PR.