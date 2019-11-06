Dallas
Volleyball: The Dragons (11-13 overall, 7-9 Mid-Willamette Conference) played its last game of the season on Oct. 29, winning 3-0 against North Salem (4-18 overall, 3-13 MWC).
It’s been an interesting season overall for us,” said Kayce Lilley. “Last night was a good way for us to wrap things up getting a solid win in three, and having our whole team healthy and able to play. We played hard and were able to find holes in their defense and our serve-receive passing was solid. Senior night is always tough; we spend so much time together each season and over the four years, it’s hard not to be a little emotional about it. We love our six seniors and they leave big shoes for us to fill next season.”
For the night, senior Hailey Van Well led with 15 kills and 14 digs. Senior Anna Toma contributed 28 assists, and recorded five aces and nine digs. Senior Ellie Osborn nabbed 10 digs, and senior Maya Davison added eight digs and two aces.
Boys Soccer: The Dragons (2-11 overall, 0-8 MWC) fell 8-1 at Central on Oct. 29 for the last game of the season.
Freshman Vanya Vereshchagin recorded the team’s lone goal in the second half, with an assist from sophomore Ethan Fech.
“We were great the first half, but that cold took effect because we allowed five goals in less than 12 minutes right after the first half,” said head coach Victor Calderon. “I knew we had a chance of winning, because Central is rebuilding as well, but we came up short. The young Dragon team had a great experience dealing with the weather, and with a team starting six freshman, I knew a lot of mistakes would occur but we learn from it and move forward.”
Girls Soccer: The Dragons fell 4-1 against the Central JV soccer team on Oct. 29 to wrap up the team’s season.
Perrydale
Football: The Pirates (8-1 overall, 4-1 Special District 1 North) will move forward into the playoffs this Friday, hosting Dufur at 7 p.m., after a 70-40 victory against Mapleton on Friday night.
Falls City
Football: The Mountaineers (1-7 overall, 1-4 SD1N) battled on Friday night at Oakridge (4-5 overall, 1-4 Central Valley Conference), in a last attempt to make it through to the playoffs, but fell 64-42.
WOU
Football: The Wolves clinched a 45-14 victory against Simon Fraser on Saturday.
Overall for the game WOU tallied 546 yards on 62 plays while Simon Fraser had 336 yards on 68 plays. WOU had a balanced attack with 314 yards through the air and 232 yards on the ground. The Clan was only able to rush for 35 yards and ended up throwing for 301 yards.
In the fourth quarter the teams traded scores early on. Simon Fraser scored on a seven play, 73-yard drive and then WOU answered right back in just three plays to go 75 yards. Following a short four-yard completion to Willingham, Jackson broke free for a 23-yard run and then Currie found Wright for the 48-yard touchdown to move WOU out to the 42-14 lead.
WOU would add the final score when Andrew Gross converted a 23-yard field goal coming off of an interception by Curtis Anderson for the final score of 45-14.
With the final road trip of the regular season now complete, WOU returns home to host Azusa Pacific this coming Saturday, Nov. 9 and then Eastern New Mexico on Nov. 16 with kickoff set for 1:05 p.m. for both games at McArthur Field.
Soccer: The Wolves fell 2-1 on Saturday at Seattle Pacific to snap the team’s five-game unbeaten streak.
Western Oregon (9-5-3, 6-3-2 GNAC) had the opportunity to jump Seattle Pacific (10-6-0, 8-2-0 GNAC) for second place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference standings with a win, coming into Saturday’s match trailing SPU by just a point in the conference table.
Seattle Pacific held a heavy advantage in shots in the game, out-pacing the Wolves 22-5 in attempts, but Alex Qualls would come up with six saves to limit SPU to a single goal during regulation.
The Falcons nabbed the first lead of the game with a goal half an hour in when Chloe Gellhaus lined a low shot in from 18 yards out for her fifth score of the year.
Coming out of the half trailing 1-0, Western Oregon responded by scoring on their only shot of the second half. Isabelle Creighton put in the longest goal of the day from 20 yards back to beat out keeper Riley Travis for the equalizer.
Despite 15 shots in the second half, the Falcons went scoreless in the period to force overtime. After the tie held through the first extra period, Marissa Bankey was able to deliver a game-winner with less than three minutes remaining in the match. Sneaking into the box, Bankey received a feed from Ava Giovanola and found the upper right side of the goal for the win.
Selene Konyn was the only Western player to record multiple shots in the game, one of which came on goal.
The loss is the first for WOU since Oct. 12 as well as the first time in six matches they have allowed multiple goals.
Next up, Western Oregon returns home for their final match of the regular season. They take on Central Washington at WOU Soccer Field for Senior Day Saturday, Nov. 9. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
Volleyball: The Wolves split games this week, starting with a 3-0 loss against Seattle Pacific on Oct. 31, followed by a 3-1 win against Saint Martin’s on Saturday.
The team travels to Alaska Anchorage on Thursday, opening play at 7 p.m.
