Dallas
Football: The Dragons (6-4 overall, 6-3 Mid-Willamette Conference) fell 50-19 at Ashland on Friday night in the first round of playoffs.
Senior Colby Johnson led the rushing attack with 174 yards in 27 attempts. Senior Ayden Lundin followed with 80 yards on eight attempts, and scored one touchdown.
This was the first time the team, led by head coach Andy Jackson, has made it through to playoffs since 2016.
Perrydale
Volleyball: Over the weekend, the Pirates competed at the state championship tournament in Redmond. The Pirates fell 3-0 at Days Creek on Friday at the quarterfinals match, bumping the team into the consolation match on Saturday, where it won 3-2 against Crosshill Christian.
In the final match of the evening, the Pirates faced Damascus Christian and lost 3-0 to claim sixth place overall for the 1A league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.