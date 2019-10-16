Central

Volleyball: The Panthers (10-9 overall, 5-6 Mid-Willamette Conference) are fighting their way up the ranking ladder after a week of wins, and now stand at a No. 4 spot in league.

On Tuesday, the team won 3-1 at North Salem (2-13 overall, 1-9 MWC), followed by a 3-0 victory against Silverton (5-9 overall, 5-6 MWC) on Thursday.

In both games, senior Grace Holstad led with 28 kills; junior Kennedy Kantola was behind her with 25 kills. Senior Sydney Nash contributed 29 assists for both games, and six digs. Sophomore Kalia Baker nabbed 31 digs, while senior Josie McDonald added 24 digs.

The Panthers traveled to South Albany on Tuesday for a doubleheader against South Albany (11-6 overall, 7-3 MWC) and Crescent Valley (5-13 overall, 4-6 MWC) after press time.

Girls Soccer: The Panthers (1-8-2 overall, 0-4 MWC) fell 2-1 against North Salem (3-7 overall, 2-2 MWC) on Thursday.

The team traveled to West Albany (7-2 overall, 4-0 MWC) on Tuesday after press time.

Dallas

Football: After celebrating multiple wins in a row, the Dragons (4-2 overall, 4-2 MWC) fell 40-23 at Silverton (6-0 overall, 6-0 MWC) on Friday night to snap the winning streak.

The team hosts McKay (2-4 overall, 2-4 MWC) on Friday night at 7 p.m. for homecoming.

Boys Soccer: It was a tough week for the Dragons (2-7 overall, 0-4 MWC). On Monday, the team fell 0-8 at South Albany (6-3 overall, 3-1 MWC), and on Thursday, it was defeated 1-4 against Crescent Valley (2-5 overall, 1-2 MWC). Sophomore Ethan Fech recorded the team’s lone goal.

Thursday, the Dragons will host Lebanon (6-2-1 overall, 1-2 MWC) at 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer: The Dragons split games this week, starting off with a 4-3 win against South Albany. Freshman Zoe Giertych recorded three goals, and senior Peyton Amundson scored one.

Head coach Kendra Steele is pleased with her team’s efforts.

“The team played great this game,” she said. “I feel like the teams were pretty evenly matched for fitness and skill and experience level, which really challenged the Dragons to apply lessons from practice, such as 1-2 touch, short passing; spreading the field, that kind of thing.

On Thursday, the team lost 9-3 at Crescent Valley.

“While we played decently, we were thrown off our focus due to a few injuries during the game that led us to not having subs and playing down one player,” Steele said.

Giertych added two goals and freshmen Onya Darland nabbed one.

On Thursday, the Dragons head to Lebanon at 4:30 p.m.

Perrydale

Football: Battling the No. 1 team in the Special District 1 North League, the Pirates (5-1 overall, 2-1 SD1N) fell 64-22 at St. Paul (6-0 overall, 3-0 SD1N) on Friday night.

By the end of the first quarter, the Pirates had scored one touchdown, trailing behind the Buckaroos 18-6.

Senior Josh Crawford rushed for 106 yards on 14 attempts, and scored one touchdown. Senior David Domes led in the offense, going five-for-nine in 145 yards, and nabbed two touchdowns. Junior Jaylin Baker led in defense with 14 tackles.

Two more games remain in the season. Friday night, the team hosts Falls City (1-4 overall, 1-2 SD1N) at 7 p.m. for the annual rivalry at homecoming.

Volleyball: On Tuesday, the Pirates (22-5 overall, 8-2 Casco League) nabbed a 3-1 victory at Willamette Valley Christian (7-10 overall, 5-6 Casco).

The team traveled to St. Paul (20-8 overall, 11-0 Casco) on Tuesday after press time.

Falls City

Football: The Mountaineers (1-4 overall, 1-2 SD1N) fell 44-12 against Siletz Valley (1-4 overall, 1-2 SD1N) on Friday night.

The team faces Perrydale on Friday night at the Pirates home field for the annual rivalry and homecoming. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Volleyball: The Mountaineers (5-11 overall, 2-9 SD1N) faced a tough week of losses, with a 3-0 defeat against Crosshill Christian (19-4 overall, 8-3 Casco), followed by a close match against Jewell (7-9 overall, 5-5 Casco), losing 3-2.

On Tuesday, the girls traveled to Willamette Valley Christian (7-10 overall, 5-6 Casco) after press time.