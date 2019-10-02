Central

Football: The Panthers (1-3 overall, 1-3 Mid-Willamette Conference) fell 33-14 at Crescent Valley (2-2 overall, 2-2 MWC).

No other stats were available.

The team travels to South Albany on Friday; kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Volleyball: The Panthers (6-8 overall, 3-5 MWC) split games this week, nabbing a 3-2 win against Crescent Valley (4-8 overall, 3-5 MWC), but falling 3-0 to West Albany (11-1 overall, 7-0 MWC).

The team hosts Corvallis (7-3 overall, 6-1 MWC) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer: On Saturday, the Panthers walked away with a 0-0 tie against Putnam (3-3-1 overall, 0-0 Northwest Oregon Conference).

Tuesday after press time, the team opens up conference play at South Albany at 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer: The Panthers (1-4-2 overall, 0-0 MWC) fell 1-0 to Putnam (4-2 overall, 0-0 Northwest Oregon Conference) on Thursday in the 70th minute of the game.

The team recorded six shots on goal and 14 saves.

The Panthers host South Albany (7-0 overall, 0-0 MWC) after press time on Tuesday.

Dallas

Football: It was a successful night under the lights for the Dragons (3-1 overall, 3-1 MWC), demolishing Corvallis (1-3 overall, 1-3 MWC) 52-14 on Sept. 27.

Senior Ayden Lundin led the rushing attack with 95 yards on five attempts and two touchdowns; senior Colby Johnson ran for 64 yards on nine attempts and nabbed a touchdown; senior Jared Coxen rushed for 60 yards, also on nine attempts, with one touchdown. Senior Landon Gardner added another touchdown.

Friday, the team will host Crescent Valley (2-2 overall, 2-2 MWC) at 7 p.m. before traveling to Silverton (4-0 overall, 4-0 MWC) the following week for its first away game of the season.

Boys Soccer: The Dragons (2-3 overall, 0-0 MWC) had a tough week of losses. On Sept. 23, the team fell 7-0 at Parkrose (3-2-2 overall, 0-0 Northwest Oregon Conference). The next day, it battled for a victory at Milwaukie (2-3-1 overall, 0-0 NWOC), eventually losing 4-3.

Senior Carson Overstreet clinched a hat trick at the Milwaukie game, recording all three goals. Junior Alex Lavier added an assist.

The team hosts Corvallis, reigning 5A state champions, on Tuesday after press time.

Perrydale

Football: Celebrating its fourth win in a row since the season started, the Pirates (4-0 overall, 1-0 SPD1N) defeated Siletz Valley (0-3 overall, 0-1 SD1N) 50-18.

The team will head to Waldport on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball: This week was packed with games for the Pirates (20-4 overall, 6-1 Casco League). Thursday, it defeated Jewell (5-8 overall, 3-4 Casco) 3-0. On Saturday, the team played in a tournament at McKenzie High School and won 2-1 against Bonanza (11-4 overall, 5-0 Southern Cascade League), 2-0 against Mohawk (7-4 overall, 4-0 Mountain West League), and lost 3-1 to Days Creek (15-2 overall, 6-0 Skyline League).

Then on Monday, the team traveled to Gaston High School, where it played in a doubleheader against Gaston (9-5 overall, 5-0 Northwest League) and Delphian (10-9 overall, 3-4 Tri-River Conference), winning 3-0 and 3-0, respectively.

The team traveled to Crosshill Christian on Tuesday after press time.

Falls City:

Volleyball: On Wednesday, the Mountaineers (4-8 overall, 1-6 Casco) fell 3-0 at St. Paul (17-2 overall, 9-0 Casco). They traveled to C.S. Lewis Academy on Tuesday after press time.

WOU

Football: For the first time in 21 years, the Wolves football team celebrated a 36-26 victory at Central Washington on Saturday.

Senior Ty Currie landed three touchdowns, completed 12-22 for 171 yards and rushed for 62 yards on 16 attempts. Senior Nate Proctor Jr. led on defense with nine tackles.

The team hosts Simon Frasier on Saturday at home. Kickoff is slated for 1:05 p.m.

Volleyball: The Wolves suffered losses this week at home, falling 3-0 against Western Washington, and 3-0 against Simon Fraser.

On Thursday, the team plays at Saint Martin’s at 7 p.m.

Soccer: The Wolves opened up conference play with a 1-0 loss at Montana State Billings on Thursday. On Saturday, it tied 1-1 at Northwest Nazarene.

Saturday, the team hosts Seattle Pacific at home at 11 a.m.