Central

Football: Playing at North Salem (1-6 overall, 1-6 Mid-Willamette) on Friday, the Panthers celebrated a 7-6 victory.

Sophomore quarterback Brook Ferguson passed for 87 yards on 12 attempts, and nabbed the team’s lone touchdown for the night. He also rushed for 20 yards on seven carries.

The team hosts Corvallis (2-5 overall, 2-5 MWC) at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Boys Soccer: The Panthers (3-7-2 overall, 1-5 MWC) fell 1-0 to West Albany (8-3-2 overall, 4-1-1 MWC) on Oct. 15. Then on Friday, it fell 5-1 at Crescent Valley (3-6 overall, 2-3 MWC).

The team hosted Silverton (6-2-2 overall, 3-1-1) on Tuesday after press time.

Girls Soccer: Losing in a 10-0 shutout to West Albany (8-2-1 overall, 5-0-1 MWC) on Oct. 15, the Panthers (1-10-2 overall, 0-6 MWC) managed to nab two goals in the game against Crescent Valley (7-1-2 overall, 2-1-1 MWC) on Thursday, losing 5-2.

The team’s last game was at Silverton (3-5-2 overall, 1-2-1 MWC) on Tuesday after press time.

Boys and Girls Cross-country: The Panthers hosted their first meet at the Independence Sports Park on Oct. 16. Corvallis, Silverton and West Albany attended.

On the boys team, freshman Teo Le took 12th place, clocking in at 18:37.2.

Seniors Gabe Smith and Wayne Weisensee came across the line in 15th and 16th place, clocking in at 19:09.6 and 19:09.8, respectively. Corey Stephens nabbed a 19:24.8 finish time for 18th place, and Taylor Nye rounded out the top 20 finishers for the team with a final time of 19:30.9.

On the girls side, sophomore Sophie Bliss took fifth place, with a time of 21:25.5; Sadie Wendring, a freshman, nabbed 10th place, clocking in at 21:50.1. Sophomore Faith Sanchez crossed the line in 23:25.4 for a 16th place finish.

The team races in the Mid-Willamette League meet today at Timber Linn Park. The race begins at 4 p.m.

Dallas

Boys Soccer: The Dragons (2-8 overall, 0-5 MWC) lost against Lebanon (7-3-1 overall, 2-3 MWC) in a 2-0 shutout on Thursday. The team traveled to North Salem (3-6-2 overall, 2-3 MWC) on Tuesday after press time.

The team has one more league game to finish out the season, this Friday at Mohawk (3-4 overall, 2-2 SD1N), at 7 p.m.

Falls City

Football: The Mountaineers lost 52-20 at Perrydale on Thursday night.

The team will resume play for its last league game at St. Paul (7-0 overall, 4-0 SD1N) on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Volleyball: The Mountaineers (5-13 overall, 2-11 Casco League) suffered a week of losses. On Oct. 15, the team lost 3-0 at Willamette Valley Christian (9-10 overall, 7-6 Casco), and on Thursday, it fell 3-0 against St. Paul (22-8 overall, 13-0 Casco).

The team played its last game on Tuesday after press time at Livingstone Adventist Academy (4-10 overall, 3-8 Casco).

WOU

Football: In an overtime thriller on Saturday against Central Washington, the Wolves lost 42-41.

After Central Washington scored to open the extra session, Western Oregon responded with a nine-play drive to pull to within one. The Wolves elected to go for two and the pass was knocked down at the goal line to give the Wildcats a 42-41 Great Northwest Athletic Conference victory Saturday as McArthur Field.

“Obviously a very important game against a good opponent and we had the ball to win it for the second time this year. I thought their QB (Christian Moore) played well and I think our guys wanted to be too successful on their own instead of for the team,” Head Coach Arne Ferguson said. “At the end of the day, nice to have the chance for us to win. We were able to make some plays when we needed it on defense and the offense made some big plays to keep us ahead early. Moore extended several plays where we had a good rush on him and turned nothing into something on several occasions.”

WOU couldn’t have asked for a better start as following an 11-yard kickoff return by Marquis Sampson. Ty Currie found Jarren Ford for the 75-yard slant pass that went for the score and a 7-0 lead just 18 seconds into the contest.

The defense forced a quick three-and-out and the offense wasted little time putting more points back up on the board. Currie kept the option read on the first snap and broke free for 39 yards down to the CWU 23. On third-and-five Currie found Evander Willingham open over the middle for another score and a 14-0 lead just over three minutes into the game.

Before the quarter ended, Central Washington got on the board with an eight play, 90-yard drive to trim the WOU lead to 14-7.

WOU took advantage of a failed fake punt early in the second quarter to regain a 14-point spread. With the Wildcats at their 31 and faced with a fourth-and-five, CWU went with a fake punt as the punter Patrick Hegarty kept the ball and was only able to pick-up three yards before Machiah Lee stopped her short of the line to gain and turned the ball over on downs.

With 49 combined points at the break, the teams would slow down for a little bit in the second half before picking the offense up again.

Currie completed 12-27 for 242 yards and four touchdowns. Ford caught three passes for 121 yards with a touchdown, while Wright added four catches for 53 yards. On the ground, Land rushed 16 times for 104 yards and Currie added 93 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown. Nico Jackson carried the ball 12 times for 57 yards.

On defense, Nate Proctor, Jr., came away with a game-high 10 tackles with nine solo. He also had a sack and a forced fumble. Jaylin Parnell added seven tackles, with six solo and a tackle for loss. Sinclair had a pair of interceptions.

This was the first overtime game in the GNAC since Nov. 3, 2018 and was the first OT game for WOU since Sept. 23, 2017 vs. Humboldt State. WOU is now 3-4 overall in overtime games in the NCAA era and 2-4 in Monmouth.

WOU will remain at home this coming Saturday when they will host MSU Texas with kickoff set for 1:05 p.m. at McArthur Field.

Soccer: The Wolves started the week off with a 3-1 victory against Montana State Billings on Thursday.