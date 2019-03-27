Central

Boys Baseball: On March 21, Central Panthers baseball team won 8-2 against Sandy, but fell 8-7 to South Medford the next day.

No other stats were available.

On Monday, the Panthers lost 5-2 to North Bend at the Volcanoes Spring Break Tournament. Tuesday, they faced Marist Catholic after press time.

Girls Softball: The Central Panthers softball team faced North Bend on March 21 and fell 3-2. No other stats were available.

On Monday, the team engaged in the North Medford Spring Break Invite, battling it out against West Salem, and lost 13-10. Later that afternoon, the Panthers faced Grants Pass for a 9-6 loss.

Tuesday after press time, the girls finished out the tournament with another doubleheader against Eagle Point and Henley.

Boys Tennis: Tuesday, the Panthers boys tennis team hosted North Marion. Their matches against Philomath and Woodburn were canceled due to weather. No stats were available.

Girls Tennis: On Tuesday, the Panthers girls tennis team traveled to North Marion, where they lost 6-2.

Playing singles, Reann Kelley won 6-2, 6-1; Molly Scroggins won 6-2, 6-0, Izzy Bennet lost 7-5, 6-4 and Jill McBeth, playing in her first singles match, lost 6-2, 7-6.

In doubles, Faith Berry and Kimi Montes lost in three sets: 5-7, 6-2, 6-0; Rylie Smith and Hazel Lydum lost a close 6-4, 7-5 match.

The team’s next match is April 2, hosting West Albany at 4:30 p.m.

Dallas

Boys Baseball: It’s been a solid start to the season for the Dallas Dragons baseball team. On March 21, they posted a 10-0 shutout against South Umpqua, followed by a 5-2 victory against Homedale on March 22. On March 23, they strung together a 6-5 triumph at home against Crook County.

On Tuesday after press time, the Dragons played in a doubleheader in the Newport High School Tournament.

Girls Softball: The Dallas Dragons softball team picked up a 9-7 victory at home on March 21 against Putnam.

The girls may have won, but head coach Brandi Jackson said they still have things to work on.

“We did not play our game defensively,” she said. “They only had one earned run. However, I was proud of the girls for coming back from behind and making adjustments at the plate.”

Senior Kaelynn Simmons was on the mound all seven innings, allowing seven runs on six hits, and striking out nine.

Senior Emma Classen posted two runs total, with two RBI. Senior Adrian Lee and sophomore Maddie Doig also nabbed two runs each, with Doig also clinching one RBI.

On Monday, the Dragons nabbed a doubleheader victory in the North Medford Spring Break Invite, winning 10-2 against Roseburg and 14-5 against Forest Grove.

After Press time on Tuesday the team faced South Salem and Grants Pass to conclude the tournament.

Perrydale

Girls Softball: After losing two of their games against Knappa, the Perrydale Pirates clinched a 4-3 win in their third game of the series on March 20. No other results were available.

The girls travel to St. Paul on April 2 at 4:30 p.m.

WOU

Mens Baseball: Western Oregon University’s baseball team lost all three games in their series against Northwest Nazarene over the weekend, losing 10-11, 6-9 and 7-8, respectively.

Thursday, they host Lewis-Clark state at WOU baseball field at 1 p.m.., and Saint Martin’s in doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday, starting 1 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

Womens Softball: Western Oregon University’s softball team lost 10-2 and 4-11, respectively, in their games against Central Washington on Saturday.

On Monday, they swept Saint Martin’s at Hillsboro in an 11-7 and 6-5 doubleheader victory.

Thursday, they face Montana State University Billings at noon and 2 p.m. in Modesto, Calif.

Track and Field: Posting wins in three events, including going 1-2-3 in the 800, the Western Oregon men’s middle distance crew highlighted action at the Willamette Invitational on Saturday.

Curt Knott led the Western Oregon contingent in the two-lap event with a meet-winning time of 1:53.60. Knott was followed to the line by teammate Neal Cranston (1:53.83) and Parker Marson (1:54.36). Marson’s time represented a career best in the event.

Three more Wolves cracked 1:56 at the distance as Zach Kanelis, Adam Alnazer and Tyler Jones placed 11th, 12th and 13th overall. Kanelis registered a career-best 1:55.60 in the race to erase his former low of 1:55.63.

The Wolves also notched the top two spots in the men’s 1,500 with Justin Crosswhite shaving more than three seconds off his career best with a 3:51.45. The time fell less than a second shy of the NCAA DII championship provisional mark of 3:50.52. Freshman Hunter Hutton crossed in 3:53.27 to place second overall.

Making his outdoor debut for WOU, Gabe Arce-Torres outpaced the field in the 400 with a 49.07 for the team’s third win of the day.

On the women’s side of the 400, Olivia Woods took second overall with a 56.42. Woods flirted with both her own school record of 56.01 and the NCAA DII provisional barrier of 55.96 while leading a trio of Wolves to dip under 60 seconds at the distance. Grayson Burke placed sixth overall with a 58.12 and Bethanie Altamirano finished in 10th with a 59.43.

Competing in the evening session of the meet, Hunter Mosman gave WOU a runner-up result in the steeplechase by recording a 9:39.96 while Kaylin Cantu broke into the school’s all-time outdoor top-10 list in the women’s 5,000.

Slashing more than 30 seconds off her previous effort this season at the Lewis & Clark Spring Break Invite, Cantu placed fourth overall in the 5,000 by crossing the line in 18:04.46. Cantu’s time moved the freshman into the No. 7 spot in the school’s all-time record book.

In the throws, Sam Cole uncorked a career best in the shot put with a 47-0 3/4 (14.34m) while Mont Child placed third in the hammer with a distance of 157-6 (48.01m). Moana Gianotti led the WOU women’s throwers in both the shot put and discus. Gianotti placed sixth in the shot at 40-2 (12.24m) and fifth in the discus at 133-6 (40.69m). In the javelin, Darian Wilson upped her season best by nearly a foot with a toss of 139-7 (42.55m).