Central

Girls Softball: The Central High School Panthers softball team (16-9 overall, 13-3 Mid-Willamette Conference) notched three more wins onto their scoreboard to end the regular season.

On May 15, the Panthers played North Salem (10-14 overall, 6-10 MWC) at Scio High School due to the weather, and came away with an 18--5 victory.

Sophomore Emily Cole held North Salem scoreless through the first three innings, giving up five hits and striking out four. Sophomore Jordan Morris finished the final two innings of the game, allowing five runs on eight hits.

Senior Mariah Hyre went five-for-five with a triple and two homeruns, nine RBIs and three runs scored. Junior Bailey Padilla was three-for-four, with three RBI and three runs scored. Seniors Allison Wells and Sydney Nash each had two hits, and freshman Naturelle Perez, Cole, and junior Aby Mabry each had one hit in the game.

On May 16, the Panthers played Lebanon (15-10 overall, 9-7 MWC) at Western Oregon University’s softball field to make up for the May 14 rain out, winning 11-1.

Cole got the pitch in the circle, allowing just one run on five hits and striking out six.

Nash was three-for-three with a double and three RBIs. Freshman Peyton Foreman went two-for-two with a double, and Hyre added another two hits and a triple. Senior Margaret Lippsmeyer also had a triple in the game. Junior Makenna Eames hit a walk off sacrifice fly, bringing in Mariah Hyre in the fifth inning to end the game on the 10-run rule.

The Panthers came away with a 14-0 shutout on May 17 at South Albany (7-17 overall, 6-10 MWC) to end the regular season.

Cole pitched the first four innings, striking out all 12 batters. Morris pitched the fifth inning and also held them scoreless.

The team scored 10 runs in the first inning, highlighted with three homeruns. Hyre had two homeruns and senior Macey Nelson also added a homerun in the first inning. Hyre finished the game going three-for-three, hitting a double in addition to her homeruns, seven RBIs, and scored four runs. Lippsmeyer also went three-for-three, tacking on a double and Central’s fourth homerun of the game. Lipssmeyer finished with three RBI and scored two runs. Nash added another three hits and three runs scored. Foreman had two hits and a double.

The team gears up for the first playoff game today, at home, against Eagle Point (16-9 overall, 13-3 Midwestern League), starting at 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis: The lone Panther of Central High School’s tennis team, Jean deWouters, competed at the 5A state tennis tournament May 17 at the Portland Tennis Center.

He lost both matches on Friday but head coach Patty Youngren said he put up a fight in both.

He lost the first set in the first match against Ben Flick of Hood River Valley 6-2. He was down 1-3 in the second set and came back and claimed it 6-4. In the final set, he lost 1-6.

In the consolation match, deWouters played Jackson Dean from Wilsonville who fell to No. 2 ranked Bojan Soskic of Crescent Valley 6-3, 6-4. deWouters tied with Dean at 5-5, 6-6, but fell in the fourth set, 7-9.

Dallas

Boys Baseball: The Dallas High School boys baseball team fell to Crescent Valley (22-5 overall, 12-5 MWC) last week to close off their regular season, finishing 9-14 overall and 5-11 in the Mid-Willamette Conference League, landing in the No. 6 spot.

May 15, in the first game of the two-game series at Crescent Valley, the Dragons lost in a 6-0 shutout. Seniors Carter Weisensee and Eric Kessler and junior Landon Gardner each had a hit, and Weisensee got on base with a single.

On May 17, the Dragons lost 5-3 to the Raiders, but held them 12 to seven in hitting.

Kessler took the loss on the mound, allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out 11.

Senior Hunter Bennett scored a homerun in the seventh inning, and was three-for-four at the plate.

Girls Softball: To end the final week of the regular season, the Dallas High School Dragons softball team (20-5 overall, 14-2 Mid-Willamette Conference) picked up three victories.

May 14, the Dragons clinched a 10-0 shutout against Corvallis (8-14 overall, 7-9 MWC).

Seniors Emma Classen and Adrian Lee each had two runs. Sophomore Maddie Doig picked up one run and had four RBIs.

Senior Kaelynn Simmons pitched all six innings, allowing zero runs on two hits and striking out ten.

May 16, the Dragons hosted Mountainside (14-12 overall, 3-7 Metro League) and won with another 10-0 shutout.

Doig was two-for-two, with three RBIs. Junior Zoe Whitlow was also two-for-two and nabbed three RBIs as well.

Simmons pitched all seven innings, allowing two three hits on zero runs and striking out seven.

The final regular game of the season was a 19-1 victory at Crescent Valley (2-17 overall, 0-16 MWC) for the Dragons on May 17.

Lee and senior Janessa Parnell each recorded three hits. Lee had three RBIs and Parnell had six RBIs.

Simmons pitched two innings and struck out six. Sophomore Madelyn Loughary picked up the win in the circle, allowing one run and striking out four.

The Dragons host Putnam at home today at 4:30 p.m.