Central
Central football: The Panthers (1-4, 1-3 Mid-Willamette Conference) ended the season with a loss to Corvallis on the road 28-22. The last game of the season versus Dallas has been canceled.
Central boys soccer: The Panthers (2-5-1, 2-5-1 MWC) played Crescent Valley to a draw on March 30, tying 1-1 in the home game. Central completes the season with two non-league matchups against North Salem at home and Sprague on the road.
Central girls soccer: Central (1-7, 1-7 MWC) lost to Crescent Valley 8-0 on March 30 to close out its season.
Central volleyball: Games against Silverton, Dallas and South Albany last week and this week were canceled.
Dallas
Dallas football: The Dragons (5-0, 4-0) remain undefeated going into the last game of the season with a 50-6 victory over South Albany at home on Friday. Dallas plays its last game on Thursday night at Thurston, a change made to the schedule last week after the cross-county rivalry game against Central was canceled.
Dallas volleyball: Dallas’ game against Central scheduled for Thursday was canceled due to COVID, but the Dragons moved on to play West Salem on Monday in a non-league match. The Dragons lost 3-0.
Falls City
Falls City football: The Mountaineers (3-1, 2-1 Special District 1) won a close game at Mohawk on Friday night, escaping with a 16-14 victory. Falls City will play Mapleton on Friday to close out the season.
Falls City volleyball: Falls City (3-6, 2-4 Casco) split to two games to end the regular season with a loss to C.S. Lewis Academy 3-0 on March 30 and win over Livingstone Adventist Academy 3-1 on Thursday. Falls City opens the Casco League playoffs against Livingstone Adventist Academy on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Perrydale
Perrydale football: The Pirates (1-4, 1-3 Special District 1) closed out the season with a loss to Mapleton at home 44-6.
Perrydale volleyball: Perrydale (6-5, 4-3 Special District 1) split two games to wrap up the regular season with a loss to St. Paul on March 30 3-1 and a victory over Willamette Valley Christian 3-0 on Thursday.
