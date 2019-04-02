Central

Baseball: The Central High School Panthers baseball team (5-2 overall, 0-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) started off the spring break Volcanoes Tournament with a 5-2 loss against North Bend (4-4 overall, 2-2 Midwestern Conference) on March 25, followed by a 1-0 shutout against Marist Catholic (4-4 overall, 0-0 Sky Em league) on March 26.

Their scheduled game against West Albany (5-2 overall, 0-0 MWC) was canceled due to rain, and on March 28, the boys posted another shutout against Pleasant Hill (4-2 overall, 0-0 Special District 3), 8-0.

On Tuesday after press time, the Panthers traveled to Wilson (3-6 overall, 0-0 Portland Interscholastic League) at 4:30 p.m.

Softball: On March 26, the Central High School Panthers girls softball team (2-6 overall, 0-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) concluded its North Medford Spring Break Tournament with two losses, losing 3-5 to Eagle Point (3-3 overall, 2-0 Midwestern League) and 15-3 to Henley (7-0 overall, 0-0 Skyline Conference).

“We led 3-1 going into the fifth inning,” said head coach Amber McLean of the Eagle Point loss, “but then Eagle Point scored four runs to take the lead and the win. Emily Cole had only given up one hit in the game through four innings of work, but then Eagle Point got their bats going in the fifth for five hits and the four runs. Jordan Morris closed out the last 1.1 innings of the game.”

Mariah Hyre was on base every at bat, going 3-for-3 and earning a walk. She also scored two runs.

Peyton Foreman was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, and a run scored.

In the Henley game, 4A two-time state champions, “we threatened to score more with bases loaded a few times, but we stranded 13 runners left on base, unfortunately,” McLean said.

“Samantha Baldwin started the game in the pitching circle, but Henley got to her early with five of the first six batters getting on base. Morris came in to pitch the next five innings, until the sixth inning when we brought Baldwin back in to close out the last two outs of the inning.

“Allison Wells was on base every at bat, going 3-for-3 and also earning a walk. Hyre and Cole each went 2-for-4 at the plate. Unfortunately, we didn’t come away from the tournament with any wins, but we still had a few great games.”

The girls hosted Barlow (5-3 overall, 0-0 Mt. Hood Conference) on Tuesday after press time.

Dallas

Baseball: On March 23, to conclude the Grant Union Iron Triangle Tournament, the Dallas High School Dragons baseball team (4-3 overall, 0-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) won 6-5 against Crook County (6-3 overall, 0-0 Intermountain Conference).

On March 26, the team lost in its first Newport Tournament game against Philomath (6-3 overall, 3-0 Oregon West Conference), scoring one run against Philomath’s 13 runs.

Later that afternoon, the Dragons lost 7-1 to Newport (8-2 overall, 4-0 OWC).

On March 27, they concluded the tournament with a final 9-3 loss against Henley (6-1 overall, 0-0 Skyline Conference).

Their next game is April 8 against Lebanon (3-5 overall, 0-0 MWC) at 5 p.m.

Softball: On March 26, the Dallas Dragons girls softball team (5-2 overall, 0-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) concluded the North Medford Spring Break Tournament by splitting a doubleheader, winning 11-3 against South Salem (5-5 overall, 0-0 Mountain Valley Conference) and losing 5-3 to Grants Pass (8-0 overall, 0-0 Southwest Conference).

The team travels to Hood River Valley on April 4 at 4:30 p.m.

WOU

Mens Baseball: The Western Oregon University baseball team nabbed one win in a series at Northwest Nazarene March 22 and 23. The Wolves opened the series on March 22 with a 6-1 victory, but lost the next three games by 11-10, 9-6 and 8-7, respectively.

On March 28, the Wolves hosted Lewis-Clark State and won by one run, 12-11.

The team split a doubleheader on March 30 against Saint Martin’s, posting a 3-0 shutout in the first game but falling 6-2 to close out the doubleheader.

On Sunday, facing Saint Martin’s again for another doubleheader, the Wolves didn’t score a single run and walked away with a 10-0 defeat. However, they clinched an 11-5 victory to end their weekend.

The Wolves will host Northwest Nazarene on April 5 at 1 and 4 p.m.

Womens Softball: In a tournament against Montana State University Billings on Thursday, the Western Oregon University softball team picked up an 11-2 victory, but fell 10-6 later that afternoon.

In the Tournament of Champions in Siuslaw, Calif., the Wolves lost two games but nabbed three victories.

They lost 8-4 against Sonoma State to start things off on March 29, and lost 3-2 against Cal State East Bay that afternoon.

On March 30, the Wolves picked up their energy to post a 4-2 victory against San Francisco State, a 3-1 victory against Stanislaus State that afternoon, and finished things off with a 10-4 win on Sunday against California State, Dominguez Hills.

The team hosts Northwest Nazarene on April 5 for a doubleheader, starting at 2 p.m.

Mens and Womens Track and Field: The Wolves track and field team was spread across a few different events over spring break in California.

Darian Wilson nabbed a seventh-place spot after unleashing a 150-6 in the javelin at the Stanford Invitational. She is currently marked No. 8 in NCAA DII.

At the Mike Fanelli Track Classic, Tyler Jones picked up a lifetime best in the 5,000-meter run, clocking in at 14:32.10, standing at the No. 6 spot in the NCAA DII and the No. 3 spot on WOU’s all-time performance list.

Mont Child tossed the hammer 163-4 for a fourth-place finish, and on the women’s side, Mariah Gronbach threw 154-5 in the hammer for a lifetime best, both at Mike Fanelli.

In the shotput at Mike Fanelli, brothers Owen and Karsten Collins went one-two, with Owen hurling 45-9 3/4s, followed by Karsten’s 45-7 and 3/4s.

The team competes at the John Knight Twilight in Monmouth on April 5, all day.

On April 6, the team heads to the Jenn Boyman Invitational in McMinnville.