Central
Boys basketball: The Panthers (2-6, 2-4 Mid-Willamette Conference) won one game and lost three over the last week, starting with a non-league loss to Sprague 75-31 on June 2. Central rebounded with a win against West Albany 66-54 on Thursday, followed by a close loss to non-league opponent South Salem 56-53 on Saturday. On Monday, the Panthers faced West Salem, losing a close game 68-63.
Girls basketball: Central (3-6, 2-4 MWC) defeated non-league 6A opponent Sprague 46-39 on June 2, but followed the victory with two losses. On Thursday, the Panthers faced West Albany on the road, falling 64-23 and lost to South Salem on Saturday 70-29. Monday, Central played at home vs. West Salem, losing 54-46.
Dallas
Boys basketball: The Dragons (2-7, 2-3 MWC) lost to South Salem on June 2 75-51 and the result was the same against West Salem on Thursday, with the final score 73-59. Dallas played at North Salem on Monday, losing 60-47.
Girls basketball: Dallas (3-6, 1-4 MWC) lost to non-league opponents South Salem 61-33 on June 2 and West Salem 70-35 on Thursday. The Dragons played a non-conference game against Tillamook on Monday, pulling out a victory 55-25.
Falls City
Boys basketball: Falls City (6-2, 2-0 Casco) made it a four-game winning streak cruising to a victory against St. Paul 56-36 on Thursday and following that the next day with a win against Country Christian 64-60 in a non-league matchup. The Mountaineers played Willamette Valley Christian on Monday grabbing its fourth win in a row, 72-68.
Perrydale
Boys basketball: The Pirates (5-3, 1-1 Casco) lost two games last week to Livingstone Adventist Academy, 54-41 on June 2 and 54-28 on Friday to Damascus Christian, 54-28. On Monday, Perrydale played St. Paul in a non-league matchup, winning 59-33 .
Girls basketball: The Pirates (2-4, 1-2 Casco) grabbed their second win of the season against C.S. Lewis Academy on Friday, winning 49-18. Two day before that second victory, Perrydale suffered a 39-18 setback against Livingstone Adventist Academy. On Monday, the Pirates played St. Paul, falling 42-33.
