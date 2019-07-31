The Dirtbags opened the 2019 American Legion state tournament with a 4-2 victory against the Willamette Titans on July 27.

Jaret Stewart was credited with the win on the mound, lasting five innings and allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out five. Ruben Cedillo threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

At the plate, Jacob Maiben, Emiliano Alarcon and Noah Juarez each collected multiple hits. Jacob Maiben led by going three-for-four.

Derek Maiben, Connor Laeng, Erik Swanson and Braden Allison each clinched the game’s four runs.

July 28, the Dirtbags fell 3-2 to the Eugene Challengers.

Blake Arritola and Alarcon, who was two-for-three, each nabbed a run.

Cameron Hogan lasted six innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out three.

The Dirtbags went to bat against Beaverton at 1 p.m. on Monday, where it took a 7-4 triumph. Eric Kessler took the win on the mound.

Tuesday, the Dirtbags played against Medford and won 6-2.

Today (Wednesday), the team heads into the semi-finals at 1 p.m.