Schedule
Thursday, Nov. 7
Women’s Volleyball: WOU at Alaska Anchorage, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
Boys Football: Dallas at Ashland, 7 p.m. Dufur at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Women’s Soccer: Central Washington at WOU, 11 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball: WOU at Alaska, 2 p.m.
Men’s Football: Azusa Pacific at WOU, 1:05 p.m.
Men’s and Women’s Cross-country: WOU at NCAA DII West Region, Monmouth, 10 a.m.
Boys and Girls Cross-country: Dallas at Lane Community College, 2 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
Quick Hits
Jaylin Parnell named GNAC Player of the Week
PORTLAND — Sophomore linebacker Jaylin Parnell put together another strong performance this past week against Simon Fraser and has been named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Jaylin Parnell was in the backfield throughout the game against Simon Fraser as he helped pace a defense that forced four turnovers in WOU’s win over the Clan. Parnell had a pair of sacks for a loss of 21 yards, with one of his sacks also turning into a strip-sack in which WOU picked up the fumble and returned for a touchdown. In addition, he had six solo tackles.
Parnell is currently second on the team in total tackles (54), leads the team in solo tackles (36), tackles for loss (8.5) and is tied for the team lead in sacks (4.5). He’s also added an interception, a pass broken up and a forced fumble in starting all nine games this season.
WOU returns home for the next two weeks as they play Azusa Pacific this Saturday starting at 1:05 p.m. They will then close the regular season the following Saturday, Nov. 16 against Eastern New Mexico with kickoff also set for 1:05 p.m.
Four softball players land on NFCA Scholar-Athlete list
LOUISVILLE — The Western Oregon University softball team had four student-athletes land on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Scholar-Athlete list in October.
Honorees to the All-America Scholar-Athlete program must attain a 3.5 cumulative grade point average or better and must be nominated by an NFCA member coach.
Allyson Drury led the way with a 4.0 GPA during her sophomore season and is majoring in biology. Haley Fabian posted a 3.73 GPA during her senior season while majoring in business. Ryanne Whitaker had a 3.60 GPA during her senior season while majoring in social science. Tyler Creach held a 3.59 GPA during her sophomore season and is majoring in business.
It was a strong academic year last year for the WOU softball program with 10 landing on the All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference squad which was the second-most in the conference.
WOU baseball will hosts skills camps
MONMOUTH — The Western Oregon University baseball team will be hosting a pair of camps starting with the Winter Position Player Showcase in December before a Spring Tune-Up Showcase taking place in February.
The winter camp will take place on Dec. 7 and 8, with hitting taking place on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Dec. 8 will be for infielders/catchers defensive work that will run from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost of the camp is $75 for one of the days or $140 for both days. The camp is open to those in 8-12 grade.
The second camp in the spring will take place on Feb. 22 and 23 with the schedule the same for both days, starting with pitching from 10 a.m. until noon, hitting running from noon until 2 p.m. and then closing the day with defense from 2 to 4 p.m. Cost is $100 per section or $250 for all three sections. Campers will have the chance to tune-up their skills for the upcoming season while showcasing skills for the WOU coaching staff. Make sure to bring hat, glove, bat, cleats, turfs, baseball pants and catcher’s gear (if needed). For more information please call 503-838-8448 or go online to wouwolves.com, click on the sports tab and search for ‘baseball.’
