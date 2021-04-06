Schedule

Wednesday, April 7

Central boys soccer vs. North Salem, 6 p.m.

Dallas volleyball at Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 8

Dallas football at Thurston, 7 p.m.

Falls City volleyball vs. TBA, TBD

Friday, April 9

Falls City football at Mapleton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

Central boys soccer at Sprague, 5 p.m.

Monday, April 12

Central/KVCS baseball vs. West Albany, 5 p.m.

Central boys golf at Silverton, 11 a.m.

Central girls golf at Dallas, 11:30 a.m.

Central softball vs. West Albany, 5 p.m.

Central boys tennis vs. South Albany, 4 p.m.

Central girls tennis at South Albany, 4 p.m.

Dallas baseball vs. Crescent Valley, 5 p.m.

Dallas boys golf at Silverton, 11 a.m.

Dallas girls golf at Dallas, 11:30 a.m.

Dallas boys tennis at Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Dallas girls tennis vs. Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 13

Willamina/Falls City baseball vs. Warrenton, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14

Central/KVCS baseball at Crescent Valley, 5 p.m.

Central boys golf at West Albany, 1 p.m.

Central boys tennis vs. West Albany, 4 p.m.

Central girls tennis vs. West Albany, 4 p.m.

Dallas baseball at Corvallis, 5 p.m.

Dallas boys golf at West Albany, 1 p.m.

Dallas boys tennis vs. North Salem, 4 p.m.

Dallas girls tennis at North Salem, 4 p.m.

—

Schedules Subject to Change

Quick Hits

Dallas Mat Club/ LaCreole wrestling sell flower baskets

DALLAS – It’s time for the annual Dallas Mat Club and LaCreole Middle School wrestling team flower basket sale.

The fundraiser helps keep fees low for both clubs, and the baskets make for a perfect Mother’s Day gift.

Hanging baskets are 12 inches wide and are planted with either geraniums or petunias in various colors. The baskets are grown at Al’s Nursery.

Each basket is $38 and orders and payment are due by April 30. To order, contact Alicia Bodenhamer at 503-983-6616 (text is best) or email abodenhamer16@gmail.com.

WOU’s Bishop is GNAC’s softball player of the week

MONMOUTH – Wolves softball player Chandler Bishop earned Great Northwest Athletic Conference player of the week honors for her performance during Western’s 3-1 series win over Northwest Nazarene. The senior hit .636 for the week, going 7-11 with a hit in all four games. She drove in nine runs with three home runs, a double and also added a walk. Bishop ended the second game of the series in style when she connected on a grand slam in the 11th inning to give WOU the walk-off 13-9 victory.

In the first and final games of the series, Bishop connected on home runs. Bishop played first base throughout the week coming away with 25 putouts and an assist without an error.

Have a story? Contact Jolene Guzman at jguzman@polkio.com.