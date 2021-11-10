Schedule

Friday, Nov. 12

Dallas football at West Albany, Class 5A quarterfinals, 7 p.m.

West Salem football vs. Sherwood Class 6A second round, 7 p.m.

Quick Hits

WOU women's soccer falls just short

BURNABY, B.C. — It came down to the final game of the season and the game even featured a pair of overtimes. With neither team able to score into the second overtime, the Western Oregon University women’s soccer team tried to press for a goal in overtime to get the win they needed to advance to the GNAC Championships, but Simon Fraser was able to convert on a penalty kick to claim the 1-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference victory on Saturday at the SFU Stadium.

WOU (5-10-3, 4-7-3 GNAC) knew that entering the game that they had to win in order to advance. If the teams ended in a draw, Simon Fraser (5-10-2, 6-7-1 GNAC) would still advance by being one-point ahead of the Wolves in the conference standings.

There were a lot of shots by both teams as they combined for 38 shots and 18 on goal. SFU held the 25-13 edge in overall shots and 12-6 on target. Olivia Holdenried posted a new season-high in saves coming away with 11. WOU held a 7-3 advantage in corner kicks and there were 14 fouls whistled in the game, nine called on the Wolves.

The game was scoreless during regulation.

In the first overtime, Gonzalez Moreno took a corner kick in the 99th minute and eventually got a shot that was blocked. Moreno attempted another corner kick with time winding down that just missed the side of the net and sent the game into another overtime. Simon Fraser didn’t generate any shots in the first overtime.

In the second overtime, SFU had a chance 26 seconds in that was blocked. After that, Gonzalez Moreno attempted back-to-back corner kicks again, with one rattling around in the box before being cleared.

After a few more minutes went by, Simon Fraser was able to generate a chance in the 105th minute that resulted in a foul called in the box and a penalty kick. Giuliana Zaurrini took the PK for SFU and shot low left corner to get the shot just by Holdenried for the game-winning goal and 1-0 victory.

Zaurrini led SFU with 12 shots, seven landing on goal. Kiara Buono added seven shots, with four on target. In goal, Anderson started and went all 105 minutes, coming away with six saves.