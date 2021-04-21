Wednesday, April 21
Central/KVCS baseball vs. South Albany, 5 p.m.
Central softball at South Albany, 5 p.m.
Dallas baseball vs. Sprague, 5 p.m.
Dallas/Falls City softball at Sprague, 5 p.m.
Dallas girls tennis at Sprague, 4 p.m.
Falls City/Willamina baseball at Taft, 4 p.m.
Perrydale track & field vs. St. Paul and C.S. Lewis Academy at St. Paul, 3:30 p.m.
Perrydale softball at Amity, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
Dallas track & field vs. Central, 3:45 p.m.
Friday, April 23
Central/KVCS baseball at Sprague, 5 p.m.
Central softball vs Sprague, 5 p.m.
Dallas baseball at South Salem, 5 p.m.
Dallas softball vs. South Salem, 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 24
Falls City Willamina baseball vs Taft, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Falls City track & field at Jewell, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, April 26
Central/KCVS baseball vs. South Salem, 5 p.m.
Central softball at South Salem, 5 p.m.
Central boys golf at Lebanon, 10 a.m.
Central girls golf at Corvallis, noon.
Central girls tennis vs. Sprague, 4 p.m.
Dallas baseball vs. West Salem, 5 p.m.
Dallas baseball at West Salem, 5 p.m.
Dallas boys golf at Lebanon, 10 a.m.
Dallas girls golf at Corvallis, noon.
Dallas boys tennis at South Albany, 4 p.m.
Dallas girls tennis vs. South Albany, 4 p.m.
Perrydale softball at Sheridan, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 27
Central track & field at Silverton, 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday, April 28
Central/KVCS baseball at West Salem, 5 p.m.
Central softball vs. West Salem, 5 p.m.
Central tennis vs. Crescent Valley, 4 p.m.
Dallas boys tennis vs. Silverton, 4 p.m.
Dallas girls tennis at Silverton, 4 p.m.
Dallas/Falls City softball vs. McKay, 5 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to change
