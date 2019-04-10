Wednesday, April 10
Boys Baseball: Central at West Albany, 5 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 5 p.m.
Girls Baseball: Dallas at North Salem, 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 11
Boys Baseball: Central at Banks, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis: Central at Silverton, 4:30 p.m. South Albany at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Silverton at Central, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at South Albany, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, April 12
Mens Baseball: WOU at Montana State University Billings, doubleheader, 1 and 4 p.m.
Boys Baseball: Dallas at North Salem, 5 p.m.
Girls Baseball: Central at Dallas, 5 p.m. Portland Christian at Perrydale, doubleheader, 3 and 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 13
Mens Baseball: WOU at Montana State University Billings, doubleheader, 1 and 4 p.m.
Womens Softball: WOU at Concordia, doubleheader, noon and 2 p.m.
Mens and Womens Track and Field: WOU at Pacific Luau Invitational, all day.
Sunday, April 14
Womens Softball: WOU at Concordia, doubleheader, noon and 2 p.m.
Monday, April 15
Boys Golf: Mid-Willamette Conference Meet at Cross Creek Golf Course, 11 a.m.
Boys Golf Course: Mid-Willamette Conference Meet at OGA Golf Course, Woodburn, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 16
Boys Baseball: Dallas at Central, 5 p.m.
Girls Softball: Silverton at Central, 5 p.m. Dallas at South Albany, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis: Crescent Valley at Central, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Silverton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis: Central at Crescent Valley, 4:30 p.m. Silverton at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
