Wednesday, April 10

Boys Baseball: Central at West Albany, 5 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 5 p.m.

Girls Baseball: Dallas at North Salem, 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 11

Boys Baseball: Central at Banks, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis: Central at Silverton, 4:30 p.m. South Albany at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis: Silverton at Central, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at South Albany, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 12

Mens Baseball: WOU at Montana State University Billings, doubleheader, 1 and 4 p.m.

Boys Baseball: Dallas at North Salem, 5 p.m.

Girls Baseball: Central at Dallas, 5 p.m. Portland Christian at Perrydale, doubleheader, 3 and 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Mens Baseball: WOU at Montana State University Billings, doubleheader, 1 and 4 p.m.

Womens Softball: WOU at Concordia, doubleheader, noon and 2 p.m.

Mens and Womens Track and Field: WOU at Pacific Luau Invitational, all day.

Sunday, April 14

Womens Softball: WOU at Concordia, doubleheader, noon and 2 p.m.

Monday, April 15

Boys Golf: Mid-Willamette Conference Meet at Cross Creek Golf Course, 11 a.m.

Boys Golf Course: Mid-Willamette Conference Meet at OGA Golf Course, Woodburn, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16

Boys Baseball: Dallas at Central, 5 p.m.

Girls Softball: Silverton at Central, 5 p.m. Dallas at South Albany, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis: Crescent Valley at Central, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Silverton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis: Central at Crescent Valley, 4:30 p.m. Silverton at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

