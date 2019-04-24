Wednesday, April 24

Boys Baseball: Central at Silverton, 5 p.m. South Albany at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Girls Softball: North Salem at Central, 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 25

Mens Baseball: WOU at Concordia, 3 and 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis: Central at North Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis: North Salem at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and Girls Track and Field: Perrydale at Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 26

Mens Baseball: WOU at Concordia, noon and 3 p.m.

Boys Baseball: Central at Crescent Valley, 5 p.m. Silverton at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Girls Softball: South Albany at Central, 5 p.m. Crescent Valley at Dallas, 5 p.m. Gaston at Perrydale, doubleheader, 3 and 5 p.m.

Boys and Girls Track and Field: Central at Dave Snook Frosh/Soph Invitational, 4 p.m. Dallas at Eldon Keller Invitational, 4 p.m. Falls City at Stayton Twilight.

Saturday, April 27

Womens Softball: Saint Martin’s at WOU, noon and 2 p.m.

Boys and Girls Track and Field: 17th Annual Portland Christian Invite, 11 a.m.

Sunday, April 28

Womens Softball: Central Washington at WOU, noon and 2 p.m.

Monday, April 29

Boys Baseball: Crescent Valley at Central, 5 p.m. Dallas at Silverton, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf: Central, Dallas at Mid-Willamette Conference Meet at Silverton, 11 a.m.

Girls Golf: Central, Dallas at Mid-Willamette Conference Meet at Crescent Valley, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, April 30

Girls Softball: West Albany at Central, 5 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 5 p.m. Perrydale at Nestucca, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis: Central at South Albany, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Crescent Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis: South Albany at Central, 4:30 p.m. Crescent Valley at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Schedules Subject to Change