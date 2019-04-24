Wednesday, April 24
Boys Baseball: Central at Silverton, 5 p.m. South Albany at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Girls Softball: North Salem at Central, 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 25
Mens Baseball: WOU at Concordia, 3 and 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis: Central at North Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis: North Salem at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Perrydale at Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 26
Mens Baseball: WOU at Concordia, noon and 3 p.m.
Boys Baseball: Central at Crescent Valley, 5 p.m. Silverton at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Girls Softball: South Albany at Central, 5 p.m. Crescent Valley at Dallas, 5 p.m. Gaston at Perrydale, doubleheader, 3 and 5 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Central at Dave Snook Frosh/Soph Invitational, 4 p.m. Dallas at Eldon Keller Invitational, 4 p.m. Falls City at Stayton Twilight.
Saturday, April 27
Womens Softball: Saint Martin’s at WOU, noon and 2 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: 17th Annual Portland Christian Invite, 11 a.m.
Sunday, April 28
Womens Softball: Central Washington at WOU, noon and 2 p.m.
Monday, April 29
Boys Baseball: Crescent Valley at Central, 5 p.m. Dallas at Silverton, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf: Central, Dallas at Mid-Willamette Conference Meet at Silverton, 11 a.m.
Girls Golf: Central, Dallas at Mid-Willamette Conference Meet at Crescent Valley, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, April 30
Girls Softball: West Albany at Central, 5 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 5 p.m. Perrydale at Nestucca, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis: Central at South Albany, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Crescent Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis: South Albany at Central, 4:30 p.m. Crescent Valley at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
