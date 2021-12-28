Wednesday, Dec. 29
Central girls basketball vs. Mountain View, Summit Holiday Tournament, at Bend, 9 a.m.
West Salem girls basketball vs. TBD, Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, at Franklin
Dallas, Central wrestling at Northwest Duals, at West Albany, 9 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
West Salem boys basketball at Westview, 5 p.m.
Falls City boys basketball at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
West Salem girls basketball vs. TBD, Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic, at Franklin
Falls City girls basketball at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.
West Salem swimming vs. David Douglas, McMinnville, Newberg at West Salem Invitational, at Kroc Center, 5 p.m.
Dallas, Central wrestling at Northwest Duals, at West Albany, 9 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 3
Dallas boys basketball vs. Silverton, 7:30 p.m.
Lebanon at Central boys basketball vs. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
West Salem boys basketball vs. Newberg, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas girls basketball at Silverton, 7:30 p.m.
Central girls basketball at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Perrydale boys basketball at Livingstone Adventist Academy, 7 p.m.
Falls City boys basketball vs. Oregon School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.
West Salem girls basketball at Lakeridge, 6:30 p.m.
Perrydale girls basketball at Livingstone Adventist Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Falls City girls basketball vs. Oregon School for the Deaf, 5:30 p.m.
Central, Dallas, Lebanon swimming three-way meet, at Dallas Aquatic Center, 7 p.m.
