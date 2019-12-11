Wednesday, Dec. 11
Wrestling: Central, Dallas at Corvallis, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Boys Basketball: Dallas at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m. C.S. Lewis at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: C.S. Lewis at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
Boys Basketball: Jewell at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Jewell at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Dallas at Rose City Championships, all day.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Men’s Basketball: Corban at WOU, 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Central at Churchill, 4 p.m.
Wrestling: North Eugene, Sheldon at Central, 10 a.m. Dallas at Rose City Championships, all day.
Monday. Dec. 16
Women’s Basketball: Corban at WOU, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Boys Basketball: South Albany at Dallas, 7 p.m. Oregon School for the Deaf at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Springfield at Central, 7 p.m. Dallas at South Albany, 7 p.m. Oregon School for the Deaf at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming: Central, Dallas at West Albany.
