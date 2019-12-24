Friday, Dec. 27
Boys Basketball: Joseph at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Joseph at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Dallas at Pac West Invitational, all day.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Boys Basketball: Elkton at Perrydale, TBD.
Girls Basketball: Elkton at Perrydale, 1 p.m.
Wrestling: Dallas at Pac Coast Invitational, all day.
Monday, Dec. 30
Boys Basketball: Perrydale at Country Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Perrydale at Country Christian, 6 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.