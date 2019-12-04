Wednesday, Dec. 4
Boys Basketball: La Salle Prep at Central, 7 p.m. Dallas at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m. Perrydale at Waldport, 7 p.m. Yoncalla at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: WOU at North Eugene, 6:45 p.m. The Dalles at Dallas, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Waldport, 5:30 p.m. Yoncalla at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Men’s Basketball: WOU at Alaska, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball: WOU at Alaska, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Boys Basketball: Cascade at Central, 7 p.m. Sisters at Dallas, 6:30 p.m. Falls City at Eddyville Charter, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Cascade at Central, 5:30 p.m. Dallas at Redmond, 6:30 p.m. Falls City at Eddyville Charter, 5:30 p.m.
Indoor track and field: WOU at Candy Cane Invite, all day.
Wrestling: Dallas at McNary, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Men’s Basketball: WOU at Alaska Anchorage, 5:15 p.m.
Women’s Basketball: WOU at Alaska Anchorage, 7:30 p.m.
Indoor track and field: Candy Cane Invite, all day.
Wrestling: Central, Dallas at Perry Burlison Tournament, all day.
Monday, Dec. 9
Boys Basketball: Triangle Lake at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Triangle Lake at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Boys Basketball: Central at Philomath, 7 p.m. St. Helens at Dallas, 7 p.m. Mohawk at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Central at Philomath, 5:30 p.m. Dallas at St. Helens, 7:15 p.m. Mohawk at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming: Central, Dallas at Corvallis, 4 p.m.
