Wednesday, Feb. 9 Boys basketball

Crosshill Christian at Perrydale, 7 p.m.

Willamette Valley Christian at Falls City, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Crosshill Christian at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.

Willamette Valley Christian at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10 Boys basketball

Mountain View at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Falls City at St. Paul, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

West Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.

Falls City at St. Paul, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

West Salem at McNary, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11 Boys basketball

Dallas at North Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Central at Corvallis, 7:30 p.m.

Perrydale at Crosshill Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

North Salem at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Corvallis at Central, 7:30 p.m.

Perrydale at Crosshill Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Swimming

West Salem at MVC district meet, at Juniper Swim and Fitness, Bend

Saturday, Feb. 12 Wrestling

Dallas, Central at MWC district meet, at Salem Armory

Swimming

Central, Dallas at MWC district meet, at Osborn Aquatic Center, Corvallis

West Salem at MVC district meet, at Juniper Swim and Fitness, Bend

Monday, Feb. 14 Boys basketball

Sprague at West Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Perrydale at North Clackamas Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

West Salem at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.

Perrydale at North Clackamas Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15 Boys basketball

South Albany at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Central at North Salem, 7:30 p.m.

C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas at Perrydale, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Dallas at South Albany, 7:30 p.m.

North Salem at Central, 7:15 p.m.

C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.

