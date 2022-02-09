Wednesday, Feb. 9 Boys basketball
Crosshill Christian at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Willamette Valley Christian at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Crosshill Christian at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.
Willamette Valley Christian at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10 Boys basketball
Mountain View at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Falls City at St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
West Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.
Falls City at St. Paul, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
West Salem at McNary, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11 Boys basketball
Dallas at North Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Corvallis, 7:30 p.m.
Perrydale at Crosshill Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
North Salem at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Corvallis at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Perrydale at Crosshill Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming
West Salem at MVC district meet, at Juniper Swim and Fitness, Bend
Saturday, Feb. 12 Wrestling
Dallas, Central at MWC district meet, at Salem Armory
Swimming
Central, Dallas at MWC district meet, at Osborn Aquatic Center, Corvallis
West Salem at MVC district meet, at Juniper Swim and Fitness, Bend
Monday, Feb. 14 Boys basketball
Sprague at West Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Perrydale at North Clackamas Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
West Salem at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.
Perrydale at North Clackamas Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15 Boys basketball
South Albany at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Central at North Salem, 7:30 p.m.
C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Dallas at South Albany, 7:30 p.m.
North Salem at Central, 7:15 p.m.
C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.
