Thursday, Feb. 27
Men’s Basketball: Alaska Anchorage at WOU, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball: Alaska Anchorage at WOU, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Dallas at West Albany, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: West Albany at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Women’s Softball: WOU at PFX Athletic Tournament, all day.
Boys Basketball: Corvallis at Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Corvallis at Central, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Central, Dallas at state wrestling meet, Memorial Coliseum, all day.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Men’s Basketball: Alaska at WOU, 4:15 p.m.
Women’s Basketball: Alaska at WOU, 2 p.m.
Men’s Baseball: Montana State University Billings at WOU, doubleheader, noon.
Women’s Softball: WOU at PFX Tournament, all day.
Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field: SPU Last Chance Qualifier, all day.
Wrestling: Central, Dallas at state wrestling meet, Memorial coliseum, all day.
Sunday, Mach 1
Men’s Baseball: Montana State University Billings at WOU, doubleheader, noon.
Women’s Softball: WOU at PFX Tournament, all day.
Monday, March 2
Boys Basketball: Central at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Central at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
