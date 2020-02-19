Thursday, Feb. 20
Men’s Basketball: WOU at Central Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball: WOU at Central Washington, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field: GNAC Championships at Boise, all day.
Boys Basketball: Lebanon at Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Central at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Districts meet at Salem Armory, all day.
Swimming: State meet at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, all day.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field: GNAC Championships, all day.
Men’s Basketball: WOU at Northwest Nazarene, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball: WOU at Northwest Nazarene, 5:15 p.m.
Wrestling: Districts meet at Salem Armory, all day.
Swimming: State meet at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, all day.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Boys Basketball: Central at South Albany, 7 p.m. Dallas at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: South Albany at Central, 7 p.m. Crescent Valley at Dallas, 7 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
