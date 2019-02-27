Thursday, Feb. 28
Mens Basketball: WOU at Western Washington, 7 p.m.
Womens Basketball: Seattle Pacific at WOU, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Perrydale at Jordan Valley High School, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 2
Mens Basketball: WOU at Simon Frasier, 7 p.m.
Womens Basketball: Saint Martins at WOU, 5:15 p.m.
Mens Baseball: Montana State University Billings, noon, 3 p.m.
Sunday, March 3
Mens Baseball: Montana State University Billings, noon, 3 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.