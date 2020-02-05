Thursday, Feb. 6
Men’s Basketball: WOU at Seattle Pacific, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball: WOU at Montana State University Billings, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Perrydale at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Perrydale at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Lebanon at Central, 4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
Men’s Baseball: WOU at Lewis-Clark State College, 1 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Silverton at Central, 7 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Central at Silverton, 7 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Girls Wrestling: Central, Dallas at girls regional state qualifier, all day.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Men’s Baseball: WOU at Lewis-Clark State College, noon.
Women’s Softball: Eastern Oregon at WOU, doubleheader, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
Men’s Basketball: WOU at Saint Martin’s, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s and Women’s indoor track and field: WOU at University of Portland, all day.
Wrestling: Dallas at Silverton, 10 a.m.
Girls Wrestling: Central, Dallas at girls regional state qualifier, all day.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Men’s Baseball: WOU at Lewis-Clark State College, 11 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s indoor track and field: WOU at University of Portland, all day.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Boys Basketball: West Albany at Central, 7 p.m. Dallas at North Salem, 7 p.m. Livingstone Adventist Academy at Perrydale, 7 p.m. Falls City at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball: West Albany at Central, 5:30 p.m. North Salem at Dallas, 7 p.m. Livingstone Adventist Academy at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m. Falls City at Jewell, 7 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
