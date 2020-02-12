Thursday, Feb. 13
Men’s Basketball: Western Washington at WOU, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s Baseball: WOU at Fresno Pacific University, 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball: Seattle Pacific at WOU, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Perrydale at Willamette Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Perrydale at Willamette Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field: WOU at Husky Classic
Men’s Baseball: WOU at Fresno Pacific University, 2 p.m.
Women’s Softball: WOU at Tuscon Classic, 10 a.m., noon.
Boys Basketball: Central at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Crescent Valley at Central, 7 p.m. Dallas at Corvallis, 7 p.m.
Boys and Girls Swim: Central, Dallas at Osborne Aquatic Center, all day.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field: WOU at Boise State Challenge
Men’s Basketball: Simon Fraser at WOU, 2 p.m.
Men’s Baseball: WOU at Fresno Pacific University, 11 a.m.
Women’s Basketball: Saint Martin’s at WOU, 4:15 p.m.
Women’s Softball: WOU at Tuscon Classic, doubleheader, 10 a.m., noon.
Boys and Girls Swim: Central, Dallas at Osborne Aquatic Center, all day.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Women’s Softball: WOU at Tuscon Classic, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Boys Basketball: North Salem at Central, 7 p.m. Silverton at Dallas, 7 p.m. Falls City at St. Paul.
Girls Basketball: Central at North Salem, 7 p.m. Dallas at Silverton, 7 p.m. Falls City at St. Paul.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
