Wednesday, Jan. 12
Falls City boys basketball at Willamette Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Falls City girls basketball at Willamette Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Central wrestling vs. Crescent Valley, 6 p.m.
Dallas wrestling at Thurston, time TBD
West Salem wrestling at McKay, time TBD
Thursday, Jan. 13
Central boys basketball vs. North Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Central girls basketball at North Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas boys basketball at South Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas girls basketball vs. South Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Perrydale girls basketball vs. Crosshill Christian, 5:30 p.m.
North Salem, West Albany swimming at West Salem, at Kroc Community Center, 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14
Falls City boys basketball vs. St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Falls City girls basketball vs. St. Paul, 5:30 p.m.
West Salem boys basketball vs. McNary, 7:30 p.m.
West Salem girls basketball at McNary, 7:30 p.m.
West Salem swimming at South Albany, at Albany Community Pool, 4 p.m.
Dallas wrestling at Laura Gillott Keller-Williams Tournament, at Lebanon, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Central girls basketball vs. Silverton, 5:30 p.m.
Perrydale girls basketball at North Clackamas Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Central, West Salem wrestling at Southridge Tournament
Monday, Jan. 17
Dallas boys basketball at Crescent Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas girls basketball vs. Crescent Valley, 7:30 p.m
Falls City boys basketball at Alsea, 7 p.m.
Falls City girls basketball at Alsea, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Perrydale boys basketball at C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas, 7 p.m.
Perrydale girls basketball at C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas, 5:30 p.m.
West Salem boys basketball at Sprague, 7:30 p.m.
West Salem girls basketball vs. Sprague, 7:30 p.m.
Central, Crescent Valley swimming at Dallas, at Dallas Aquatic Center, time TBD
