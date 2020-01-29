Thursday, Jan. 30
Women’s Basketball: WOU at Simon Fraser, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Central, Dallas at Silverton, 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
Boys Basketball: Dallas at Central, 7 p.m. Perrydale at C.S. Lewis Academy, 7 p.m. Falls City at Triangle Lake, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Dallas at Central, 5:30 p.m. Falls City at Triangle Lake, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Dallas at Tournament of Champions, all day.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Men’s Basketball: WOU at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball: WOU at Western Washington, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Dallas at Tournament of Champions, all day.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Women’s Basketball: Concordia at WOU, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Dallas at South Albany, 7 p.m. Crosshill Christian at Perrydale, 7 p.m. Falls City at Willamette Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: South Albany at Dallas, 7 p.m. Crosshill Christian at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m. Falls City at Willamette Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming: Central, Dallas at Silverton, 4 p.m.
Schedules Subject to Change
