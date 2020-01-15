Wednesday, Jan. 15
Boys Basketball: Willamette Valley Christian at Perrydale, 7 p.m. Falls City at Oregon School for the Deaf, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Willamette Valley Christian at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m. Falls City at Oregon School for the Deaf, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Men’s Basketball: WOU at Simon Fraser, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball: WOU at Saint Martin’s, 5:15 p.m.
Wrestling: Central at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
Boys Basketball: Central at North Salem, 7 p.m. Dallas at Silverton, 7 p.m. Crane at Perrydale, 7 p.m. St. Paul at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: North Salem at Central, 7 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 7 p.m. Crane at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m. St. Paul at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Dallas at Oregon Classic, all day.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Men’s Basketball: WOU at Western Washington, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball: WOU at Seattle Pacific, 4:15 p.m.
Wrestling: Dallas at Oregon Classic, all day.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Boys Basketball: Central at Lebanon, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Jewell, 5:30 p.m. Falls City at C.S. Lewis Academy, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Lebanon at Central, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Jewell, 7 p.m. Falls City at C.S. Lewis Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming: Central, Dallas at Crescent Valley, 4 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
