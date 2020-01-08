Wednesday, Jan. 8
Boys Basketball: Willamette Valley Christian at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Men’s Basketball: Saint Martin’s at WOU at 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Falls City at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Falls City at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
Boys Basketball: Central at West Albany, 7 p.m. North Salem at Dallas, 7 p.m. Perrydale at North Douglas, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Central at West Albany, 5:30 p.m. Dallas at North Salem, 7 p.m. Perrydale at North Douglas, 6 p.m.
Wrestling: Central at Philomath, TBD.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Men’s Basketball: Seattle Pacific at WOU, 4:15 p.m.
Women’s Basketball: Montana State Billings at WOU, 2 p.m.
Boys Basketball: Dufur at Perrydale, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Dufur at Perrydale, 3 p.m.
Wrestling: Brunner Invitational at Dallas, 9 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 13
Boys Basketball: Perrydale at Livingstone Adventist Academy, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Perrydale at Livingstone Adventist Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Boys Basketball: Crescent Valley at Central, 7 p.m. Dallas at Corvallis, 7 p.m. Jewell at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Central at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 7 p.m. Jewell at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.
Swimming: Central, Dallas at Lebanon, 4 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
